AURUS Showcases Premium Line in Dubai Supported by REC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian luxury car manufacturer Aurus, supported by the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group), unveiled the Aurus Senat... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

“The opening ceremony was attended by Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation,” the REC said.They said that the Aurus stand was organised with the participation of the REC. A Russian business jet has been presented to the world for the first time. According to the press service of the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute “NAMI”, the car manufacturer and owner of the Aurus brand, this business jet is the first airliner in the Superjets line to be equipped with an additional fuel system.The Ansat Aurus helicopter, which features a luxury cabin, was also displayed abroad for the first time. The interior design was developed by experts from JSC Russian Helicopters and NAMI.Last but not least, the Aurus Senat Limousine was showcased at the Aurus stand. The demonstration of the car at the exhibition is of strategic importance because, according to the development strategy of the project, the majority of the Aurus cars produced in 2021-2030 are planned to be sold on foreign markets, primarily in the Middle East and North Africa.

