Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Into Law
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/at-least-5-teens-hospitalized-after-shooting-near-colorado-high-school---police-1090759449.html
At Least 5 Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School - Police
At Least 5 Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School - Police
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least five teenagers were wounded in a shooting in a park near a high school in Aurora, Colorado, and the suspected gunman remains at... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T21:13+0000
2021-11-15T21:10+0000
colorado
shooting
aurora police department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
"There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions," the Aurora Police Department said in a series of Twitter posts. "5 total people have been transported to the hospital. Age ranges are 14-17."The police said the gunman was an "unknown suspect, who is no longer on the scene," and added that the nearby Central High School was on a "secure perimeter" security alert due to the incident.Two of the students were treated at the UCHealth facility, which did not offer details on the patients. The extent of injuries remain unclear.Officials have not yet provided additional details of the shooting incident or a potential motive for the development.A follow-up message by Aurora authorities detailed that officials at Central High School would be dispatching a message to parents regarding dismissal plans for students.
colorado
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
colorado, shooting, aurora police department

At Least 5 Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School - Police

21:13 GMT 15.11.2021
© Photo : PixabayPolice light
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least five teenagers were wounded in a shooting in a park near a high school in Aurora, Colorado, and the suspected gunman remains at large, the city's police said in a statement on Monday.
"There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions," the Aurora Police Department said in a series of Twitter posts. "5 total people have been transported to the hospital. Age ranges are 14-17."
The police said the gunman was an "unknown suspect, who is no longer on the scene," and added that the nearby Central High School was on a "secure perimeter" security alert due to the incident.
Two of the students were treated at the UCHealth facility, which did not offer details on the patients. The extent of injuries remain unclear.
Officials have not yet provided additional details of the shooting incident or a potential motive for the development.
A follow-up message by Aurora authorities detailed that officials at Central High School would be dispatching a message to parents regarding dismissal plans for students.
1400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:22 GMTBiden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Into Law
21:13 GMTAt Least 5 Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School - Police
20:59 GMTUS Preparing Follow-Up Sanctions on Belarus After EU Restrictions - State Dept.
20:00 GMTPentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
20:00 GMTUS Midterm Elections: Eight Key Senate Races to Watch
19:44 GMTUS Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
19:06 GMTAttack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives, Reports Say
19:02 GMTRaisi Calls for Joint Iran-Turkey Fight Against Terrorism, Accuses US of Creating Daesh
18:38 GMTUS Special Envoy Discusses 'Shared Interests' in Afghanistan With Russian Officials
18:06 GMTHezbollah Hatched Plot to Kill Israeli Ex-Intel Officer in Bogota to Avenge Soleimani, Report Claims
17:48 GMTEU to Rival China's Belt and Road Initiative With Its Own Infrastructure Plan
17:13 GMTKyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial Proceeds to Jury Deliberations Stage
17:09 GMTOy vey! Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
17:02 GMTBarbados to Become 1st Country With Metaverse Embassy, Virtual Platform Says
16:56 GMTIsrael Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo
16:56 GMTInfowars' Alex Jones Found Guilty in Sandy Hook Defamation Cases
16:28 GMTNYC Teacher Told to Stop Wearing 'Proud Zionist' T-Shirt Because It's 'Politically Explosive'
16:24 GMTMacron Reportedly Changes Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy
16:17 GMTDengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
16:11 GMTIndian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video