At Least 5 Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School - Police

"There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions," the Aurora Police Department said in a series of Twitter posts. "5 total people have been transported to the hospital. Age ranges are 14-17."The police said the gunman was an "unknown suspect, who is no longer on the scene," and added that the nearby Central High School was on a "secure perimeter" security alert due to the incident.Two of the students were treated at the UCHealth facility, which did not offer details on the patients. The extent of injuries remain unclear.Officials have not yet provided additional details of the shooting incident or a potential motive for the development.A follow-up message by Aurora authorities detailed that officials at Central High School would be dispatching a message to parents regarding dismissal plans for students.
