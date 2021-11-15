Registration was successful!
Ambulance Logjams Leave Patients Dying With 12,000 Annually Suffering 'Severe Harm' Says NHS Report
Ambulance Logjams Leave Patients Dying With 12,000 Annually Suffering ‘Severe Harm’ Says NHS Report
15.11.2021
Increasingly long wait times to hand over patients arriving in ambulances to the accident &amp; emergency department (A&amp;E) are resulting in more people either dying or suffering a permanent setback to their health, according to a damning report by the UK National Health Service (NHS) ambulance service. Long periods of waiting that patients are subjected to before being admitted to hospitals due to bed shortages caused by COVID-19, delays in discharging patients and record demand for care could be affecting up to 160,000 patients annually, said the report, cited by The Guardian. Clarifying that a typical handover takes much longer than the projected 15 minutes, an estimated 12,000 of the aforementioned patients suffer “severe harm,” added the document, drawn up by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) and based on official NHS figures. The conclusions were made after all handover delays of over an hour, spanning 10 ambulance trusts on 4 January - and the ensuing harm – had been analyzed. The data was used to estimate how many patients annually suffer a deterioration in their health, or a condition necessitating more invasive treatment such as surgery, as a direct result of wait times. Those patients that finally get admitted to hospital after languishing in the back of an ambulance or waiting in their homes after dialing 999 are increasingly not being saved because paramedics are overwhelmed at A&amp;E departments.While stopping short of saying how many patients die annually due to ambulance logjams, the report is cited as adding:The AACE report also estimated that due to the pressure that hospitals are under, about 190,000 handovers a month – around half the total – take longer than they should. Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth was cited by the outlet as deploring the scale of harm being done to patients thanks to “years of Tory NHS neglect”. In the wake of the report, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson was cited as saying:The UK Department of Health and Social Care also stated it had pledged support to the NHS to meet unprecedented challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. It touted record investments this year, including an extra £5.4 billion over the next six months to support COVID-19 response, and £36 billion for “health and care over the next three years.”
Svetlana Ekimenko
While the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is known to have long struggled to meet recommended ambulance response times for patients with strokes or severe burns – classified as Category 2 – recent months have witnessed some patients forced to wait for nearly an hour after calling 999.
Increasingly long wait times to hand over patients arriving in ambulances to the accident & emergency department (A&E) are resulting in more people either dying or suffering a permanent setback to their health, according to a damning report by the UK National Health Service (NHS) ambulance service.
Long periods of waiting that patients are subjected to before being admitted to hospitals due to bed shortages caused by COVID-19, delays in discharging patients and record demand for care could be affecting up to 160,000 patients annually, said the report, cited by The Guardian.
Clarifying that a typical handover takes much longer than the projected 15 minutes, an estimated 12,000 of the aforementioned patients suffer “severe harm,” added the document, drawn up by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) and based on official NHS figures. The conclusions were made after all handover delays of over an hour, spanning 10 ambulance trusts on 4 January - and the ensuing harm – had been analyzed.
The data was used to estimate how many patients annually suffer a deterioration in their health, or a condition necessitating more invasive treatment such as surgery, as a direct result of wait times.
“When very sick patients arrive at hospital and then have to wait an excessive time for handover to emergency department clinicians to receive assessment and definitive care, it is entirely predictable and almost inevitable that some level of harm will arise. This may take the form of a deteriorating medical or physical condition, or distress and anxiety, potentially affecting the outcome for patients and definitely creating a poor patient experience,” states the document.
Those patients that finally get admitted to hospital after languishing in the back of an ambulance or waiting in their homes after dialing 999 are increasingly not being saved because paramedics are overwhelmed at A&E departments.
While stopping short of saying how many patients die annually due to ambulance logjams, the report is cited as adding:
“We know that some patients have sadly died whilst waiting outside ED [emergency departments], or shortly after eventual admission to ED following a wait. Others have died while waiting for an ambulance response in the community.”
The AACE report also estimated that due to the pressure that hospitals are under, about 190,000 handovers a month – around half the total – take longer than they should.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth was cited by the outlet as deploring the scale of harm being done to patients thanks to “years of Tory NHS neglect”. In the wake of the report, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson was cited as saying:
“We are committed to supporting ambulance crews who work tirelessly responding to emergencies every day. NHS England and Improvement has given ambulance trusts an extra £55m to boost staff numbers for winter, helping them to bolster capacity in control rooms and on the frontline.”
The UK Department of Health and Social Care also stated it had pledged support to the NHS to meet unprecedented challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. It touted record investments this year, including an extra £5.4 billion over the next six months to support COVID-19 response, and £36 billion for “health and care over the next three years.”
