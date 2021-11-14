Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/yellen-us-ready-to-consider-lowering-trumps-tariffs-against-china-1090730691.html
Yellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China
Yellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is willing to consider lowering some of the tariffs introduced by the Donald Trump administration against China... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T17:51+0000
2021-11-14T17:51+0000
news
us
china
tariffs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090730784_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dfe4a438ac109940b24ae87783bad825.jpg
"The US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that we are revisiting the phase one trade deal and recognizing requests to reduce tariffs in some areas. So that's certainly something that's under consideration," Yellen said in an interview with CBS, aired on Sunday.In 2018, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel, aluminium and some products from China worth $350 billion to counteract Beijing's alleged unfair trade practices which the Chinese side denied. Since Biden took office in January 2020, the US administration has been facing pressure from US business associations which say that heavy duties have been hurting them a lot in addition to current disruptions in the US transport system.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090730784_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7790c44ee02a6bbdac05ebf600333417.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, china, tariffs

Yellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China

17:51 GMT 14.11.2021
© NICHOLAS KAMMUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to address the debt limit, on October 6, 2021, in the South Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to address the debt limit, on October 6, 2021, in the South Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© NICHOLAS KAMM
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is willing to consider lowering some of the tariffs introduced by the Donald Trump administration against China, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.
"The US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that we are revisiting the phase one trade deal and recognizing requests to reduce tariffs in some areas. So that's certainly something that's under consideration," Yellen said in an interview with CBS, aired on Sunday.
In 2018, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel, aluminium and some products from China worth $350 billion to counteract Beijing's alleged unfair trade practices which the Chinese side denied.
Since Biden took office in January 2020, the US administration has been facing pressure from US business associations which say that heavy duties have been hurting them a lot in addition to current disruptions in the US transport system.
801011
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:51 GMTYellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China
17:14 GMTTrump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
17:12 GMTIndian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'
16:11 GMTHow Mud-Filled Beer Jars Helped Egyptologists Make One of the Greatest Discoveries in Half a Century
15:56 GMTTwo Killed, 27 Injured After Two Powerful Earthquakes Hit Southern Iran, Report Says - Video
15:43 GMTRussia to Launch Mass Production of Checkmate Fighter Jet in 2026
15:35 GMTUS Media Reveal Why NATO Arms Aid to Ukraine Risks ‘Crossing a Bright Red Line’ With Russia
14:51 GMTFormer Barclays Boss Exchanged Over 1,000 Emails With Jeffrey Epstein, UK Regulators Reveal
14:51 GMTBorrell Says Wall Unlikely to Settle Migration Crisis at Polish-Belarusian Border
14:04 GMTHundreds Reportedly Slipping Past Border Patrols on US-Mexico Frontier Daily Due to Lack of Agents
13:40 GMTEFE News Agency Says 5 Employees in Cuba Lost Press Accreditation
13:38 GMTOne Dead, Another Injured After Car Explodes Outside Liverpool Hospital - Photos
13:29 GMTChief of Delhi Commission for Women Demands Kangana be Stripped of Award for Disrespecting India
13:26 GMTAustria Becomes World's First Country to Impose COVID-19 Lockdown on Unvaccinated
13:20 GMTEgyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given
12:43 GMTFan 'Stoked & Soaked' as Brass Against Frontwoman Urinates on His Face During Live Show - Video
12:38 GMTUS U-2 Reportedly Spotted Spying on Russian Military Amid Seething NATO-Russia Black Sea Tensions
12:29 GMTVideos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa
12:19 GMTTwo Earthquakes of Over 6 Magnitude Strike Southern Iran, EMSC Says
12:17 GMTZakharova Slams UK Foreign Secretary For Blaming Belarus for 'Carefully Crafted' Migrant Crisis