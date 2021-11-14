https://sputniknews.com/20211114/yellen-us-ready-to-consider-lowering-trumps-tariffs-against-china-1090730691.html

Yellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China

Yellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is willing to consider lowering some of the tariffs introduced by the Donald Trump administration against China... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T17:51+0000

2021-11-14T17:51+0000

2021-11-14T17:51+0000

news

us

china

tariffs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090730784_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dfe4a438ac109940b24ae87783bad825.jpg

"The US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that we are revisiting the phase one trade deal and recognizing requests to reduce tariffs in some areas. So that's certainly something that's under consideration," Yellen said in an interview with CBS, aired on Sunday.In 2018, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel, aluminium and some products from China worth $350 billion to counteract Beijing's alleged unfair trade practices which the Chinese side denied. Since Biden took office in January 2020, the US administration has been facing pressure from US business associations which say that heavy duties have been hurting them a lot in addition to current disruptions in the US transport system.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, us, china, tariffs