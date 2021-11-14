https://sputniknews.com/20211114/virginia-teen-believed-to-be-behind-bogus-bomb-threats-made-against-multiple-us-universities-1090718704.html

Virginia Teen Believed to Be Behind Bogus Bomb Threats Made Against Multiple US Universities

Authorities believe that the recent series of bomb threats at prestigious universities in the US northeast was made by a teenager living in Virginia. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

It has not been revealed which threats the 14-year-old teen called in, but over the past few weeks there were bomb threats at Yale University, Cornell University, Brown University, Columbia University, and New York University. The University of Southern California also experienced a bomb threat, but it does not appear to be directly linked, according to reports.Each incident required buildings to be evacuated and thoroughly searched by several law enforcement agencies. In each case, no explosives or threat was detected.Authorities also said separate swatting and bomb threats were made by a group of teens who use the Discord app. The suspects have been linked to at least 30 bomb threats and are between the ages of 13 and 16. None of the threats have been determined to be credible.

