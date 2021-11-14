Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/virginia-teen-believed-to-be-behind-bogus-bomb-threats-made-against-multiple-us-universities-1090718704.html
Virginia Teen Believed to Be Behind Bogus Bomb Threats Made Against Multiple US Universities
Virginia Teen Believed to Be Behind Bogus Bomb Threats Made Against Multiple US Universities
Authorities believe that the recent series of bomb threats at prestigious universities in the US northeast was made by a teenager living in Virginia. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T04:00+0000
2021-11-14T03:57+0000
columbia university
brown university
new york university
bomb threat
cornell university
yale university
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080159468_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_e7eced20d6ed3b77bf0c086b66c5e7a2.jpg
It has not been revealed which threats the 14-year-old teen called in, but over the past few weeks there were bomb threats at Yale University, Cornell University, Brown University, Columbia University, and New York University. The University of Southern California also experienced a bomb threat, but it does not appear to be directly linked, according to reports.Each incident required buildings to be evacuated and thoroughly searched by several law enforcement agencies. In each case, no explosives or threat was detected.Authorities also said separate swatting and bomb threats were made by a group of teens who use the Discord app. The suspects have been linked to at least 30 bomb threats and are between the ages of 13 and 16. None of the threats have been determined to be credible.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/bomb-threats-prompt-evacuations-at-nyu-mit--usc-universities-1090670885.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080159468_229:0:2960:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73c47b28a961c27620562715f602b448.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
columbia university, brown university, new york university, bomb threat, cornell university, yale university

Virginia Teen Believed to Be Behind Bogus Bomb Threats Made Against Multiple US Universities

04:00 GMT 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonStudents walk on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, October 7, 2009.
Students walk on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, October 7, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Authorities believe that the recent series of bomb threats at prestigious universities in the US northeast was made by a teenager living in Virginia.
It has not been revealed which threats the 14-year-old teen called in, but over the past few weeks there were bomb threats at Yale University, Cornell University, Brown University, Columbia University, and New York University. The University of Southern California also experienced a bomb threat, but it does not appear to be directly linked, according to reports.
In this April 3, 2017 file photo, students walk past the Great Dome atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Several Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations at NYU, MIT & USC Universities
12 November, 01:12 GMT
Each incident required buildings to be evacuated and thoroughly searched by several law enforcement agencies. In each case, no explosives or threat was detected.
Authorities also said separate swatting and bomb threats were made by a group of teens who use the Discord app. The suspects have been linked to at least 30 bomb threats and are between the ages of 13 and 16. None of the threats have been determined to be credible.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:04 GMTMichael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'
04:00 GMTVirginia Teen Believed to Be Behind Bogus Bomb Threats Made Against Multiple US Universities
03:12 GMTSpice Girls Reportedly Mulling 2023 Tour, Featuring Brief Reunion With 'Posh Spice' Beckham
03:04 GMTOver 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister
02:24 GMTGun Battle Between Rival Gangs at Ecuadorian Prison Kills Over 60 Inmates, Injures 25
01:15 GMTBlinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply
01:11 GMTUS Acknowledges 2019 Airstrikes in Syria After NYT Report Reveals Dozens of Civilians Were Killed
00:52 GMTBorrell Discusses Belarus-Poland Border Crisis With Polish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers
00:48 GMTRussia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government
YesterdaySerbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin
YesterdayVideos: New York City Hit With Powerful Winds, Hail as Severe Storm Blasts Through Tri-State Area
YesterdayPop Goes the BBB: Trump Economic Adviser Believes Inflation Will End Biden’s Build Back Better Act
YesterdayUnlikely That Tehran Was Behind Drone Attack on Iraqi PM, US Officials Say
YesterdayHackers Infiltrate FBI Email System, Send Thousands of Messages Warning of Cyberthreat
YesterdayPolish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military
YesterdayCOP26: Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
Yesterday'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions
YesterdayUS Court of Appeals Judge Rejects White House Motion to Reinstate Vaccination Mandate
YesterdayDisgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General
YesterdayLib Dem Leadership Hopeful Used Parliamentary Office for Second Job