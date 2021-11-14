Videos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa
© AFP 2021 / STEPHANIE KEITHPeople associated with the right-wing group America First attend an anti-vaccine protest in front of Gracie Mansion and are confronted by Antifa
Earlier in November, the White House said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had ordered all companies nationwide with more than 100 employees to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19 no later than 4 January 2022.
Antifa activists appeared to have got embroiled in verbal altercations with anti-COVID-19 vaccine protesters on Saturday night outside Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence in New York City.
More clashing between Nick Fuentes and BLM outside Protest held at Gracie Mansion In NYC #NYC #BreakingNews #NoVaccineMandates pic.twitter.com/ZPlBAPNR3p— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) November 13, 2021
According to some media reports, the squabbles erupted once the members of group America First, headed by Nick Fuentes, a former podcaster who was banned from social media platforms after attending the Capitol riot, showed up at the protests.
The videos of the rally that emerged online show people in America First caps arguing with activists, who are described as Antifa activists.
Antifa members are said to have been appeared at the rally along with Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists.
“Any lesser Republican would’ve said ‘oh my gosh we gotta get out of here,’ but we’re groypers. Groyper green, and these colors don’t run.” -Nick Fuentes pic.twitter.com/ukbUze176a— speckzo 🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@prayandprepare) November 13, 2021
Groypers and BLM-Antifa have dueling chants outside Gracie Mansion in New York City: pic.twitter.com/xHUNT29Byj— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2021
Police officers had to form a barrier between the arguing sides.
Nick Fuentes America First Groypers antivaxxers small group of antifa stand off at Gracie Mansion pic.twitter.com/XGtzbCaNmV— Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) November 13, 2021
The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on 6 November to suspend the decision on compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees of large companies in the country.
The mandate, which was announced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, required companies with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and the wearing of masks at work by 4 January.
A wave of anti-vaccine mandate protests have taken place in New York City and around the US.