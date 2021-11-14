Registration was successful!
Videos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa
Videos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa
Earlier in November, the White House said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had ordered all companies nationwide with more than 100...
Antifa activists appeared to have got embroiled in verbal altercations with anti-COVID-19 vaccine protesters on Saturday night outside Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence in New York City.According to some media reports, the squabbles erupted once the members of group America First, headed by Nick Fuentes, a former podcaster who was banned from social media platforms after attending the Capitol riot, showed up at the protests.The videos of the rally that emerged online show people in America First caps arguing with activists, who are described as Antifa activists.Antifa members are said to have been appeared at the rally along with Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists.Police officers had to form a barrier between the arguing sides.The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on 6 November to suspend the decision on compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees of large companies in the country.The mandate, which was announced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, required companies with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and the wearing of masks at work by 4 January.A wave of anti-vaccine mandate protests have taken place in New York City and around the US.
Videos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa

12:29 GMT 14.11.2021
Earlier in November, the White House said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had ordered all companies nationwide with more than 100 employees to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19 no later than 4 January 2022.
Antifa activists appeared to have got embroiled in verbal altercations with anti-COVID-19 vaccine protesters on Saturday night outside Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence in New York City.
According to some media reports, the squabbles erupted once the members of group America First, headed by Nick Fuentes, a former podcaster who was banned from social media platforms after attending the Capitol riot, showed up at the protests.
The videos of the rally that emerged online show people in America First caps arguing with activists, who are described as Antifa activists.
Antifa members are said to have been appeared at the rally along with Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists.
Police officers had to form a barrier between the arguing sides.
The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on 6 November to suspend the decision on compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees of large companies in the country.
The mandate, which was announced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, required companies with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and the wearing of masks at work by 4 January.
A wave of anti-vaccine mandate protests have taken place in New York City and around the US.
