https://sputniknews.com/20211114/videos-anti-vax-protest-outside-nyc-mayors-residence-spirals-into-squabbles-involving-blm-antifa-1090724202.html

Videos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa

Videos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa

Earlier in November, the White House said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had ordered all companies nationwide with more than 100... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T12:29+0000

2021-11-14T12:29+0000

2021-11-14T12:29+0000

protests

us

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090725265_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_68d4fb6312136a81a8af487568ee4da9.jpg

Antifa activists appeared to have got embroiled in verbal altercations with anti-COVID-19 vaccine protesters on Saturday night outside Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence in New York City.According to some media reports, the squabbles erupted once the members of group America First, headed by Nick Fuentes, a former podcaster who was banned from social media platforms after attending the Capitol riot, showed up at the protests.The videos of the rally that emerged online show people in America First caps arguing with activists, who are described as Antifa activists.Antifa members are said to have been appeared at the rally along with Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists.Police officers had to form a barrier between the arguing sides.The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on 6 November to suspend the decision on compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees of large companies in the country.The mandate, which was announced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, required companies with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and the wearing of masks at work by 4 January.A wave of anti-vaccine mandate protests have taken place in New York City and around the US.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

protests, us, covid-19