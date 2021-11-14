Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/us-u-2-reportedly-spotted-spying-on-russian-military-amid-seething-nato-russia-black-sea-tensions-1090726854.html
US U-2 Reportedly Spotted Spying on Russian Military Amid Seething NATO-Russia Black Sea Tensions
US U-2 Reportedly Spotted Spying on Russian Military Amid Seething NATO-Russia Black Sea Tensions
The Russian Aerospace Forces detected a dramatic uptick in NATO reconnaissance flights near Russia’s maritime borders in the Black Sea on Saturday, with the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T12:38+0000
2021-11-14T12:59+0000
black sea
reconnaissance flight
u-2s
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081484513_103:0:2896:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_f1a1055ec57544d3e965182a1f57ddd2.jpg
A US Air Force Lockheed U-2S Dragon Lady spy plane operating out of the Akrotiri air base on Cyprus spent about five hours over Ukrainian and international airspace in the Black Sea attempting to monitor Russian military activities, Military Observer, a Telegram channel tracking global military operations and conflicts, has reported.The Russian military has not commented on the information.Earlier, the Defence Ministry indicated that a total of six NATO reconnaissance aircraft had been spotted operating in the Black Sea region over the course of 24 hours. The aircraft were said to have been detected and tracked throughout their flights by the radar systems of Russia’s air defence troops.Russian President Vladimir Putin complained Saturday that the US and its NATO allies were conducting unscheduled drills in Black Sea waters, concentrating “not only a powerful ship group…but also aviation, [and] strategic aviation.”“I should say that our Defence Ministry also proposed to hold its own unplanned exercises in the same area. But I believe that this is not appropriate and there is no need to further escalate the situation there,” Putin stressed.On Thursday, the Kremlin characterised NATO’s activities in the Black Sea as “destabilising,” “dangerous” and “provocative,” saying Putin had conveyed his concerns on the matter to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.Also Thursday, a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-30 jet was scrambled to intercept a UK RC-135 reconnaissance plane as it attempted to approach Crimean waters. A day earlier, the Russian military detected a US Air Force E-8C reconnaissance and strike coordination plane over the Black Sea, saying it came within 35 km of the Russian frontier.The US, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine began drills in the Black Sea this week after the USS Mount Whitney amphibious command ship –flagship of the US Sixth Fleet, and the USS Porter, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, entered the body of water last week.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/russian-radars-detect-six-nato-reconnaissance-flights-over-black-sea-1090681109.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/russia-slams-us-and-natos-aggressive-military-activity-in-black-sea-as-threat-to-region-1090707600.html
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081484513_452:0:2547:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1662d3aee13d6338e948c128e8a8383a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea, reconnaissance flight, u-2s

US U-2 Reportedly Spotted Spying on Russian Military Amid Seething NATO-Russia Black Sea Tensions

12:38 GMT 14.11.2021 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 14.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manFILE - This Oct. 12, 2008 file photo shows a U.S. U2 reconnaissance plane taking off at the U.S. airbase in Osan, south of Seoul, South Korea. The U-2 spy plane outlasted the Cold War, outlived its successor and helped avert the world’s nuclear annihilation a half century ago. Defense cuts now threaten to knock the high-flying reconnaissance aircraft nicknamed the Dragon Lady out of the sky. The Air Force wants to gradually retire the fleet of 32 planes that can soar to an altitude of 70,000 feet, collect intelligence on North Korea and Russia and rapidly send the data to U.S. commanders, a crucial capability with an unpredictable Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and an emboldened Vladimir Putin in Moscow. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File)
FILE - This Oct. 12, 2008 file photo shows a U.S. U2 reconnaissance plane taking off at the U.S. airbase in Osan, south of Seoul, South Korea. The U-2 spy plane outlasted the Cold War, outlived its successor and helped avert the world’s nuclear annihilation a half century ago. Defense cuts now threaten to knock the high-flying reconnaissance aircraft nicknamed the Dragon Lady out of the sky. The Air Force wants to gradually retire the fleet of 32 planes that can soar to an altitude of 70,000 feet, collect intelligence on North Korea and Russia and rapidly send the data to U.S. commanders, a crucial capability with an unpredictable Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and an emboldened Vladimir Putin in Moscow. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Russian Aerospace Forces detected a dramatic uptick in NATO reconnaissance flights near Russia’s maritime borders in the Black Sea on Saturday, with the Defence Ministry warning that the bloc’s activities pose “a threat to regional security and strategic stability.”
A US Air Force Lockheed U-2S Dragon Lady spy plane operating out of the Akrotiri air base on Cyprus spent about five hours over Ukrainian and international airspace in the Black Sea attempting to monitor Russian military activities, Military Observer, a Telegram channel tracking global military operations and conflicts, has reported.
The Russian military has not commented on the information.
Earlier, the Defence Ministry indicated that a total of six NATO reconnaissance aircraft had been spotted operating in the Black Sea region over the course of 24 hours. The aircraft were said to have been detected and tracked throughout their flights by the radar systems of Russia’s air defence troops.
Interception of US Air Force B-52H bombers over the Black Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2021
Russian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea
12 November, 10:45 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin complained Saturday that the US and its NATO allies were conducting unscheduled drills in Black Sea waters, concentrating “not only a powerful ship group…but also aviation, [and] strategic aviation.”
“I should say that our Defence Ministry also proposed to hold its own unplanned exercises in the same area. But I believe that this is not appropriate and there is no need to further escalate the situation there,” Putin stressed.
On Thursday, the Kremlin characterised NATO’s activities in the Black Sea as “destabilising,” “dangerous” and “provocative,” saying Putin had conveyed his concerns on the matter to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Also Thursday, a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-30 jet was scrambled to intercept a UK RC-135 reconnaissance plane as it attempted to approach Crimean waters. A day earlier, the Russian military detected a US Air Force E-8C reconnaissance and strike coordination plane over the Black Sea, saying it came within 35 km of the Russian frontier.
The US, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine began drills in the Black Sea this week after the USS Mount Whitney amphibious command ship –flagship of the US Sixth Fleet, and the USS Porter, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, entered the body of water last week.
United States Navy destroyer USS Ross has entered Black Sea, to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to strengthening the collective security of NATO allies and partners in the region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
Russia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
Yesterday, 11:52 GMT
1800112
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:38 GMTPolice Rush to Liverpool Hospital Amid Reports of 'Car Explosion' Outside Facility
13:29 GMTChief of Delhi Commission for Women Demands Kangana be Stripped of Award for Disrespecting India
13:26 GMTAustria Becomes World's First Country to Impose COVID-19 Lockdown on Unvaccinated
13:20 GMTEgyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given
12:43 GMTFan 'Stoked & Soaked' as Brass Against Frontwoman Urinates on His Face During Live Show - Video
12:38 GMTUS U-2 Reportedly Spotted Spying on Russian Military Amid Seething NATO-Russia Black Sea Tensions
12:29 GMTVideos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa
12:19 GMTTwo Earthquakes of Over 6 Magnitude Strike Southern Iran, EMSC Says
12:17 GMTZakharova Slams UK Foreign Secretary For Blaming Belarus for 'Carefully Crafted' Migrant Crisis
11:51 GMTFormer Trump Administration Aide Was Warned About Playing Taylor Swift Music in White House
11:35 GMTHaitian Banks to Return to Full Working Hours Amid Restoration of Fuel Supply, Reports Say
11:04 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Might Have Been Murdered if Granted Bail Over Info on Epstein, Claims Report
10:40 GMTPutin: Russia Ready to Help Resolve Migrant Crisis on Belarusian-Polish Border
10:34 GMTHundreds in Austria Protest Government's Plan to Impose Lockdown for Unvaccinated - Videos
10:28 GMTCharge of the Light Brigade II? UK May Send 600 Troops to Ukraine Amid Russia Invasion Fearmongering
10:19 GMTMuammar Gaddafi's Son Registers for Presidential Elections in Libya - Video
10:08 GMTRare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos
09:39 GMTNew Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday
09:36 GMTMeghan Markle's Estranged Half-Sister Vows to Sue Royal for 'Libel, Slander' and 'Breach of Privacy'
09:30 GMTRussia to Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Abiding by Int'l Law, Arms Exporter Says