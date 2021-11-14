Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/trump-beats-biden-in-hypothetical-iowa-2024-matchup-poll-shows-1090729814.html
Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows
Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows
This comes a month after Trump held his first rally in Iowa since being defeated by Biden in the November 2020 presidential election. Thousands of people... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T18:17+0000
2021-11-14T18:17+0000
news
joe biden
donald trump
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080974136_0:65:3413:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_18aa50146674729ba7156e73df9c537c.jpg
Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 11 points in Iowa in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, drawing 51 percent of support compared to Biden's 40 percent, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showed on Saturday. Another 4 percent answered that they would not vote for Trump or Biden, while 5 percent said they were unsure which candidate to support.In October, Trump visited Iowa, a traditionally pro-Republican state, to meet his supporters. Although he has not yet made it official, Trump has repeatedly suggested he'll run for president again in 2024 .Another Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted last month showed Trump was more popular in Iowa than ever. Fifty-three percent of Iowans had a favourable view of the ex-POTUS, while and forty-five percent held an unfavourable view. Meanwhile, an Iowa poll conducted to gauge public opinion about President Biden shows that his approval ratings are falling: 33 percent of Iowans said they were satisfied with his job while 62 percent said they disapproved of his policies.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080974136_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4caef39bf3cef0322b44839761cc0e19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, joe biden, donald trump, poll

Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows

18:17 GMT 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / JIM WATSONThis combination of pictures created on October 30, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures prior to delivering remarks at a Drive-in event in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 29, 2020 and US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to a campaign rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020.
This combination of pictures created on October 30, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures prior to delivering remarks at a Drive-in event in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 29, 2020 and US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to a campaign rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / JIM WATSON
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
This comes a month after Trump held his first rally in Iowa since being defeated by Biden in the November 2020 presidential election. Thousands of people turned up to see him speak.
Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 11 points in Iowa in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, drawing 51 percent of support compared to Biden's 40 percent, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showed on Saturday.
Another 4 percent answered that they would not vote for Trump or Biden, while 5 percent said they were unsure which candidate to support.
In October, Trump visited Iowa, a traditionally pro-Republican state, to meet his supporters. Although he has not yet made it official, Trump has repeatedly suggested he'll run for president again in 2024 .
Another Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted last month showed Trump was more popular in Iowa than ever. Fifty-three percent of Iowans had a favourable view of the ex-POTUS, while and forty-five percent held an unfavourable view.
Meanwhile, an Iowa poll conducted to gauge public opinion about President Biden shows that his approval ratings are falling: 33 percent of Iowans said they were satisfied with his job while 62 percent said they disapproved of his policies.
070000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:17 GMTTrump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows
17:51 GMTYellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China
17:14 GMTTrump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
17:12 GMTIndian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'
16:11 GMTHow Mud-Filled Beer Jars Helped Egyptologists Make One of the Greatest Discoveries in Half a Century
15:56 GMTTwo Killed, 27 Injured After Two Powerful Earthquakes Hit Southern Iran, Report Says - Video
15:43 GMTRussia to Launch Mass Production of Checkmate Fighter Jet in 2026
15:35 GMTUS Media Reveal Why NATO Arms Aid to Ukraine Risks ‘Crossing a Bright Red Line’ With Russia
14:51 GMTFormer Barclays Boss Exchanged Over 1,000 Emails With Jeffrey Epstein, UK Regulators Reveal
14:51 GMTBorrell Says Wall Unlikely to Settle Migration Crisis at Polish-Belarusian Border
14:04 GMTHundreds Reportedly Slipping Past Border Patrols on US-Mexico Frontier Daily Due to Lack of Agents
13:40 GMTEFE News Agency Says 5 Employees in Cuba Lost Press Accreditation
13:38 GMTOne Dead, Another Injured After Car Explodes Outside Liverpool Hospital - Photos
13:29 GMTChief of Delhi Commission for Women Demands Kangana be Stripped of Award for Disrespecting India
13:26 GMTAustria Becomes World's First Country to Impose COVID-19 Lockdown on Unvaccinated
13:20 GMTEgyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given
12:43 GMTFan 'Stoked & Soaked' as Brass Against Frontwoman Urinates on His Face During Live Show - Video
12:38 GMTUS U-2 Reportedly Spotted Spying on Russian Military Amid Seething NATO-Russia Black Sea Tensions
12:29 GMTVideos: Anti-Vax Protest Outside NYC Mayor's Residence Spirals Into Squabbles Involving BLM, Antifa
12:19 GMTTwo Earthquakes of Over 6 Magnitude Strike Southern Iran, EMSC Says