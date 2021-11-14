Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows

Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 11 points in Iowa in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, drawing 51 percent of support compared to Biden's 40 percent, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showed on Saturday. Another 4 percent answered that they would not vote for Trump or Biden, while 5 percent said they were unsure which candidate to support.In October, Trump visited Iowa, a traditionally pro-Republican state, to meet his supporters. Although he has not yet made it official, Trump has repeatedly suggested he'll run for president again in 2024 .Another Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted last month showed Trump was more popular in Iowa than ever. Fifty-three percent of Iowans had a favourable view of the ex-POTUS, while and forty-five percent held an unfavourable view. Meanwhile, an Iowa poll conducted to gauge public opinion about President Biden shows that his approval ratings are falling: 33 percent of Iowans said they were satisfied with his job while 62 percent said they disapproved of his policies.
This comes a month after Trump held his first rally in Iowa since being defeated by Biden in the November 2020 presidential election. Thousands of people turned up to see him speak.
Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 11 points in Iowa in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, drawing 51 percent of support compared to Biden's 40 percent, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showed on Saturday.
Another 4 percent answered that they would not vote for Trump or Biden, while 5 percent said they were unsure which candidate to support.
In October, Trump visited Iowa, a traditionally pro-Republican state, to meet his supporters. Although he has not yet made it official, Trump has repeatedly suggested he'll run for president again in 2024 .
Another Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted last month showed Trump was more popular in Iowa than ever. Fifty-three percent of Iowans had a favourable view of the ex-POTUS, while and forty-five percent held an unfavourable view.
Meanwhile, an Iowa poll conducted to gauge public opinion about President Biden shows that his approval ratings are falling: 33 percent of Iowans said they were satisfied with his job while 62 percent said they disapproved of his policies.