Spice Girls Reportedly Mulling 2023 Tour, Featuring Brief Reunion With 'Posh Spice' Beckham

Victoria Beckham, aka 'Posh Spice,' has been public about her ambivalence to return to the Spice Girls - even for a one-off tour. In 2019, Beckham told Vogue... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Spice Girls (minus one) are expected to reunite for a new tour in 2023, according to a new insider report provided by The Sun. Presently, the group is planning to begin its tour in Australia. While their previous four-person tour raked in an estimated total of £4 million (~$5,366,000 USD) the group is expected to go all-out for their delayed 25th-anniversary tour. "They are all very excited that the wheels are now in motion, and are hoping to give their fans a 2023 tour bigger and better than 2019," proclaimed the insider. Scary Spice (Melanie Brown, aka Mel B), Sporty Spice (Melanie Chisholm, aka 'Mel C'), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) are set to headline the majority of the tour, but sources told the UK tabloid that the women are trying to get Posh Spice to join them for at least one performance. The performance would be Beckham's first time performing on tour with the group since 2008. Posh Spice notably rejoined the Spice Girls for a one-time medley performance of "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life" at the 2012 Summer Olympics, but she has since expressed that she would rather not return to the music industry. Beckham told Vogue Germany in a 2019 cover story that "it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to. I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company.'"According to the source, fans should not be shocked to find another famed UK songstress cheering on the Spice Girls. "And one person who will definitely be in the audience is Adele," claimed the insider. "She is a real superfan, and told Mel seeing the girls in 2019 made her year.”

