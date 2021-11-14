https://sputniknews.com/20211114/russia-to-launch-mass-production-of-checkmate-fighter-jet-in-2026-1090729544.html

Russia to Launch Mass Production of Checkmate Fighter Jet in 2026

Russia to Launch Mass Production of Checkmate Fighter Jet in 2026

DUBAI (Sputnik) - Russia will begin mass-producing its new single-engine, fifth-generation fighter jet Checkmate in 2026, Yury Slyusar, the general director of... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T15:43+0000

2021-11-14T15:43+0000

2021-11-14T15:43+0000

fighter jet

news

russia

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090729519_0:123:3072:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_7ca47100312ff05c09c59282f8ea37d2.jpg

"The first flight of the fifth-generation fighter Checkmate is planned for 2023, serial production — in 2026," Slyusar said at the Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates.Meanwhile, simultaneous production of several cutting-edge fighter jets has already been started by a plant in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in Russia's Far East region, according to the official."The Komsomolsk-on-Amur plant has started building several Checkmate [fighters] at the same time," Slyusar announced.The Checkmate is a fifth-generation light fighter jet, developed by the Sukhoi designer bureau (part of state corporation Rostec) and first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 international aviation and space salon in the Moscow Region in July.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

fighter jet, news, russia, military