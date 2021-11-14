Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/russia-to-continue-military-cooperation-with-iran-abiding-by-intl-law-arms-exporter-says-1090722935.html
Russia to Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Abiding by Int'l Law, Arms Exporter Says
Russia to Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Abiding by Int'l Law, Arms Exporter Says
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Russia will proceed military-technical cooperation with Iran, strictly abiding by international law and the legislation of both nations, the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T09:30+0000
2021-11-14T09:30+0000
military & intelligence
russia
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102948/13/1029481359_0:136:3159:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_5cbb15d3473878e72ea1847f2d59e09a.jpg
"Regarding the prospects of military-technical cooperation with Iran, it is vital to answer that under any circumstances, cooperation will be maintained given strict abidance by active legal norms of both countries, international commitments of the parties, and norms of international law," Mikheev told reporters at the Dubai Airshow 2021 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.A UN arms embargo on Iran was lifted on 18 October 2020, as set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Before that, arms supplies could be allowed only by the UN Security Council.In November 2015, Russia prolonged the contract with Iran for sales of four units of S-300 air defense systems, and in 2016, the equipment was shipped. A similar contract was signed in 2007, but was frozen in 2010, when the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1929, prohibiting transfer of armament to Iran. However, Moscow and Tehran also signed some other agreements, which did not contradict the UN sanctions, such as Iran's purchasing of Russian radio-monitoring and radio-technical intelligence equipment, according to the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev.In late August, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik that the countries are in talks on a range of military products, in light of the lifting of the UN arms embargo.
Bennett will be very frustrated reading this
0
1
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102948/13/1029481359_213:0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_670997cf5d1a0ba889a20fd8d44db9d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, russia, iran

Russia to Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Abiding by Int'l Law, Arms Exporter Says

09:30 GMT 14.11.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankEURONAVAL 2014, 24th International Naval Defence and Maritime Exhibition. Day Two.
EURONAVAL 2014, 24th International Naval Defence and Maritime Exhibition. Day Two. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Russia will proceed military-technical cooperation with Iran, strictly abiding by international law and the legislation of both nations, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said Sunday.
"Regarding the prospects of military-technical cooperation with Iran, it is vital to answer that under any circumstances, cooperation will be maintained given strict abidance by active legal norms of both countries, international commitments of the parties, and norms of international law," Mikheev told reporters at the Dubai Airshow 2021 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.
A UN arms embargo on Iran was lifted on 18 October 2020, as set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Before that, arms supplies could be allowed only by the UN Security Council.
In November 2015, Russia prolonged the contract with Iran for sales of four units of S-300 air defense systems, and in 2016, the equipment was shipped. A similar contract was signed in 2007, but was frozen in 2010, when the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1929, prohibiting transfer of armament to Iran. However, Moscow and Tehran also signed some other agreements, which did not contradict the UN sanctions, such as Iran's purchasing of Russian radio-monitoring and radio-technical intelligence equipment, according to the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev.
In late August, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik that the countries are in talks on a range of military products, in light of the lifting of the UN arms embargo.
301000
Discuss
Popular comments
Bennett will be very frustrated reading this
EECO
14 November, 13:18 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:28 GMTCharge of the Light Brigade II? UK May Send 600 Troops to Ukraine Amid Russia Invasion Fearmongering
10:19 GMTMuammar Gaddafi's Son Registers for Presidential Elections in Libya - Video
10:08 GMTRare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos
09:39 GMTNew Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday
09:36 GMTMeghan Markle's Estranged Half-Sister Vows to Sue Royal for 'Libel, Slander' and 'Breach of Privacy'
09:30 GMTRussia to Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Abiding by Int'l Law, Arms Exporter Says
08:58 GMTIndian State Chief Sparks Row After Claiming Cow Dung And Urine Can Strengthen Economy
08:54 GMTOngoing Coronavirus Pandemic Has Worsened Existing Challenges Facing Indian Diabetics
08:48 GMTAbout 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim
08:38 GMTThree Snow Leopards Die of COVID-19 Complications in Nebraska Zoo
07:56 GMTUK's Truss Urges EU to Block Nord Stream 2, Demands Kremlin Pressure Belarus to End Migrant Crisis
07:30 GMTFour Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Michigan, US, Reports Say
07:19 GMTQueen Elizabeth II to Miss Remembrance Sunday Service Due to Back Sprain
07:14 GMTRussia Might Help Turkey to Create Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet
06:47 GMTAs US Prepares to Re-Open Consulate in East Jerusalem, Ex-IDF Commander Says It'll Harm Relations
06:44 GMTDelhi's Air Quality Likely to Improve After Days of Hazardous Pollution Levels
06:06 GMTJapan's Self-Defence Force Might Set up Second Space Unit After April 2022, Reports Say
05:57 GMT'Blah, Blah, Blah': Greta Thunberg Slams COP26, Says 'Real Work Continues Outside These Halls'
05:48 GMTArcuri Diaries Claim BoJo Pledged to be 'Throttle & Thrust' to Her Business Despite Staff Advice
05:41 GMTUK Department for Transport Rejects Claims Grant Shapps Lobbies Against Building on Airfields