Russia Might Help Turkey to Create 5th-Generation Fighter Jet - Defence Cooperation Body

DUBAI (Sputnik) - Moscow is in talks with Ankara about assistance in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, Russian Federal Service for... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to render assistance to the Republic of Turkey [in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft], and now we are negotiating this project," Shugayev said at the Dubai Airshow exhibition.In October, Ankara said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after it was excluded from the F-35 supply program.In April, the United States reportedly sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighter jets due to Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

