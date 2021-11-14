Registration was successful!
Russia Might Help Turkey to Create 5th-Generation Fighter Jet - Defence Cooperation Body
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Moscow is in talks with Ankara about assistance in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, Russian Federal Service for... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
"Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to render assistance to the Republic of Turkey [in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft], and now we are negotiating this project," Shugayev said at the Dubai Airshow exhibition.In October, Ankara said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after it was excluded from the F-35 supply program.In April, the United States reportedly sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighter jets due to Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.
07:14 GMT 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / Murad SezerA Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 27, 2015
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 27, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / Murad Sezer
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Moscow is in talks with Ankara about assistance in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Russia has repeatedly expressed readiness to render assistance to the Republic of Turkey [in developing a fifth-generation fighter aircraft], and now we are negotiating this project," Shugayev said at the Dubai Airshow exhibition.
In October, Ankara said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after it was excluded from the F-35 supply program.
In April, the United States reportedly sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the production program of the latest F-35 fighter jets due to Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.
