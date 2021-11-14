Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/russia-begins-supplying-s-400-air-defense-systems-to-india---government-1090716919.html
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T00:48+0000
2021-11-14T00:45+0000
russia
india
s-400
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081353466_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_644b0a4616caf2c3dd1dd5405d92dd59.jpg
"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said.The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October 2018.In August, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defense systems were underway with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081353466_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cdfd5a1336d5c2640c57831c35c24649.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, india, s-400

Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government

00:48 GMT 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Turkish Defence MinistryIn this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey.
In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
Subscribe
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow.
"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said.
The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October 2018.
In August, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defense systems were underway with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:15 GMTBlinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply
01:11 GMTUS CENTCOM Admits 2019 Syria Airstrike That Killed Dozens of Civilians Was Buried, Report Reveals
00:52 GMTBorrell Discusses Belarus-Poland Border Crisis With Polish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers
00:48 GMTRussia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government
YesterdaySerbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin
YesterdayVideos: New York City Hit With Powerful Winds, Hail as Severe Storm Blasts Through Tri-State Area
YesterdayPop Goes the BBB: Trump Economic Adviser Believes Inflation Will End Biden’s Build Back Better Act
YesterdayUnlikely That Tehran Was Behind Drone Attack on Iraqi PM, US Officials Say
YesterdayHackers Infiltrate FBI Email System, Send Thousands of Messages Warning of Cyberthreat
YesterdayPolish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military
YesterdayCOP26: Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
Yesterday'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions
YesterdayUS Court of Appeals Judge Rejects White House Motion to Reinstate Vaccination Mandate
YesterdayDisgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General
YesterdayLib Dem Leadership Hopeful Used Parliamentary Office for Second Job
YesterdayTrump Organization Not Obliged to Pay Michael Cohen's Legal Fees, Judge Rules
YesterdayFive Republicans Threaten to Pull Support From Spending Bill If Border Wall Funds Aren't Included
YesterdayWhat Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?
YesterdayLukashenko Says Wants to Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles
YesterdaySpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites