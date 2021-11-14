https://sputniknews.com/20211114/russia-begins-supplying-s-400-air-defense-systems-to-india---government-1090716919.html

Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government

Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government

DUBAI (Sputnik) - Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T00:48+0000

2021-11-14T00:48+0000

2021-11-14T00:45+0000

russia

india

s-400

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081353466_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_644b0a4616caf2c3dd1dd5405d92dd59.jpg

"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said.The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October 2018.In August, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defense systems were underway with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, india, s-400