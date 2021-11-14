Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/rare-black-panther-spotted-in-tiger-reserve-in-indias-west-bengal---photos-1090723044.html
Rare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos
Rare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos
This is not the first time a black panther has been spotted at the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Last year, two black panthers were seen there. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T10:08+0000
2021-11-14T10:08+0000
twitter
india
west bengal
panther
black panther
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090723586_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fc8dba5a9811f60d66f8ae89bb128b7b.jpg
A majestic black panther has been spotted at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar, a city in the Indian state of West Bengal. Despite being rare because of their excessive pigmentation, they have been seen in several wildlife sanctuaries and biosphere reserves of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In the pictures, captured by the camera trap sets of the reserve, the big cat can be seen restlessly looking for prey late at night. In addition to its beautiful black colour, a glimpse of rosettes all over the animal's body has been captured in the photos. The exact location where the panther was spotted has not been revealed for the safety of the animal.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/photo-rare-pink-leopard-spotted-in-indias-rajasthan-for-first-time-1090626962.html
india
west bengal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090723586_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f7ed7a537f68f2f24c7e176e9cee61e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, india, west bengal, panther, black panther

Rare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos

10:08 GMT 14.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYSBlack panther Akilla relaxes at the Dutch Fondation Lion (Stichting-Leew foundation) in Anna Paulowna on November 10, 2020.
Black panther Akilla relaxes at the Dutch Fondation Lion (Stichting-Leew foundation) in Anna Paulowna on November 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
This is not the first time a black panther has been spotted at the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Last year, two black panthers were seen there.
A majestic black panther has been spotted at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar, a city in the Indian state of West Bengal.
Despite being rare because of their excessive pigmentation, they have been seen in several wildlife sanctuaries and biosphere reserves of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Leopard - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
PHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time
10 November, 16:21 GMT
In the pictures, captured by the camera trap sets of the reserve, the big cat can be seen restlessly looking for prey late at night. In addition to its beautiful black colour, a glimpse of rosettes all over the animal's body has been captured in the photos.
The exact location where the panther was spotted has not been revealed for the safety of the animal.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:28 GMTCharge of the Light Brigade II? UK May Send 600 Troops to Ukraine Amid Russia Invasion Fearmongering
10:19 GMTMuammar Gaddafi's Son Registers for Presidential Elections in Libya - Video
10:08 GMTRare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos
09:39 GMTNew Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday
09:36 GMTMeghan Markle's Estranged Half-Sister Vows to Sue Royal for 'Libel, Slander' and 'Breach of Privacy'
09:30 GMTRussia to Continue Military Cooperation With Iran Abiding by Int'l Law, Arms Exporter Says
08:58 GMTIndian State Chief Sparks Row After Claiming Cow Dung And Urine Can Strengthen Economy
08:54 GMTOngoing Coronavirus Pandemic Has Worsened Existing Challenges Facing Indian Diabetics
08:48 GMTAbout 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim
08:38 GMTThree Snow Leopards Die of COVID-19 Complications in Nebraska Zoo
07:56 GMTUK's Truss Urges EU to Block Nord Stream 2, Demands Kremlin Pressure Belarus to End Migrant Crisis
07:30 GMTFour Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Michigan, US, Reports Say
07:19 GMTQueen Elizabeth II to Miss Remembrance Sunday Service Due to Back Sprain
07:14 GMTRussia Might Help Turkey to Create Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet
06:47 GMTAs US Prepares to Re-Open Consulate in East Jerusalem, Ex-IDF Commander Says It'll Harm Relations
06:44 GMTDelhi's Air Quality Likely to Improve After Days of Hazardous Pollution Levels
06:06 GMTJapan's Self-Defence Force Might Set up Second Space Unit After April 2022, Reports Say
05:57 GMT'Blah, Blah, Blah': Greta Thunberg Slams COP26, Says 'Real Work Continues Outside These Halls'
05:48 GMTArcuri Diaries Claim BoJo Pledged to be 'Throttle & Thrust' to Her Business Despite Staff Advice
05:41 GMTUK Department for Transport Rejects Claims Grant Shapps Lobbies Against Building on Airfields