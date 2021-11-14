https://sputniknews.com/20211114/rare-black-panther-spotted-in-tiger-reserve-in-indias-west-bengal---photos-1090723044.html

Rare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos

Rare Black Panther Spotted in Tiger Reserve In India's West Bengal - Photos

This is not the first time a black panther has been spotted at the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Last year, two black panthers were seen there. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

A majestic black panther has been spotted at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar, a city in the Indian state of West Bengal. Despite being rare because of their excessive pigmentation, they have been seen in several wildlife sanctuaries and biosphere reserves of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In the pictures, captured by the camera trap sets of the reserve, the big cat can be seen restlessly looking for prey late at night. In addition to its beautiful black colour, a glimpse of rosettes all over the animal's body has been captured in the photos. The exact location where the panther was spotted has not been revealed for the safety of the animal.

