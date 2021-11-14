Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/queen-elizabeth-ii-to-attend-remembrance-sunday-service-at-cenotaph-1090720879.html
Queen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph
In late October, doctors recommended that UK Queen Elizabeth II extend her rest period and refrain from public activity for at least two more weeks. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T07:19+0000
2021-11-14T07:19+0000
queen elizabeth ii
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081137980_0:133:3171:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_4a7acf224f4104cbbb5104e7feb48194.jpg
Queen Elizabeth II will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London commemorating the war dead despite her doctor's orders to rest.The 95-year-old monarch had cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland in October after doctors advised that she rest for a few days ahead of medical exams. She spent a night in hospital.Elizabeth II also cited medical recommendations when she opted not to attend the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in person.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081137980_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_561dd6055104a5fb0b68cbb8e96ac4f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
queen elizabeth ii, uk

Queen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph

07:19 GMT 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Chris JacksonBritain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on from the balcony of the Foreign Office, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on from the balcony of the Foreign Office, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Chris Jackson
Subscribe
In late October, doctors recommended that UK Queen Elizabeth II extend her rest period and refrain from public activity for at least two more weeks.
Queen Elizabeth II will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London commemorating the war dead despite her doctor's orders to rest.
The 95-year-old monarch had cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland in October after doctors advised that she rest for a few days ahead of medical exams. She spent a night in hospital.
Elizabeth II also cited medical recommendations when she opted not to attend the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in person.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:19 GMTQueen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph
07:14 GMTRussia Might Help Turkey to Create 5th-Generation Fighter Jet - Defence Cooperation Body
06:47 GMTAs US Prepares to Re-Open Consulate in East Jerusalem, Ex-IDF Commander Says It'll Harm Relations
06:44 GMTDelhi's Air Quality Likely to Improve After Days of Hazardous Pollution Levels
06:06 GMTJapan's Self-Defence Force Might Set up Second Space Unit After April 2022, Reports Say
05:57 GMT'Blah, Blah, Blah': Greta Thunberg Slams COP26, Says 'Real Work Continues Outside These Halls'
05:48 GMTArcuri Diaries Claim BoJo Pledged to be 'Throttle & Thrust' to Her Business Despite Staff Advice
05:41 GMTUK Department for Transport Rejects Claims Grant Shapps Lobbies Against Building on Airfields
04:32 GMTCOP26 Climate Conference Results ‘Not Enough', Guterres Says
04:04 GMTMichael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'
04:00 GMTVirginia Teen Believed to Be Behind Bogus Bomb Threats Made Against Multiple US Universities
03:12 GMTSpice Girls Reportedly Mulling 2023 Tour, Featuring Brief Reunion With 'Posh Spice' Beckham
03:04 GMTOver 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister
02:24 GMTGun Battle Between Rival Gangs at Ecuadorian Prison Kills Over 60 Inmates, Injures 25
01:15 GMTBlinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply
01:11 GMTUS Acknowledges 2019 Airstrikes in Syria After NYT Report Reveals Dozens of Civilians Were Killed
00:52 GMTBorrell Discusses Belarus-Poland Border Crisis With Polish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers
00:48 GMTRussia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government
YesterdaySerbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin
YesterdayVideos: New York City Hit With Powerful Winds, Hail as Severe Storm Blasts Through Tri-State Area