https://sputniknews.com/20211114/queen-elizabeth-ii-to-attend-remembrance-sunday-service-at-cenotaph-1090720879.html

Queen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph

Queen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph

In late October, doctors recommended that UK Queen Elizabeth II extend her rest period and refrain from public activity for at least two more weeks. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T07:19+0000

2021-11-14T07:19+0000

2021-11-14T07:19+0000

queen elizabeth ii

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081137980_0:133:3171:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_4a7acf224f4104cbbb5104e7feb48194.jpg

Queen Elizabeth II will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London commemorating the war dead despite her doctor's orders to rest.The 95-year-old monarch had cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland in October after doctors advised that she rest for a few days ahead of medical exams. She spent a night in hospital.Elizabeth II also cited medical recommendations when she opted not to attend the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in person.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

queen elizabeth ii, uk