Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/queen-elizabeth-ii-to-attend-remembrance-sunday-service-at-cenotaph-1090720879.html
Queen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph
In late October, doctors recommended that UK Queen Elizabeth II extend her rest period and refrain from public activity for at least two more weeks. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T07:19+0000
2021-11-14T07:19+0000
2021-11-14T07:19+0000
queen elizabeth ii
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081137980_0:133:3171:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_4a7acf224f4104cbbb5104e7feb48194.jpg
Queen Elizabeth II will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London commemorating the war dead despite her doctor's orders to rest.The 95-year-old monarch had cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland in October after doctors advised that she rest for a few days ahead of medical exams. She spent a night in hospital.Elizabeth II also cited medical recommendations when she opted not to attend the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in person.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081137980_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_561dd6055104a5fb0b68cbb8e96ac4f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
queen elizabeth ii, uk
Queen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph
In late October, doctors recommended that UK Queen Elizabeth II extend her rest period and refrain from public activity for at least two more weeks.
Queen Elizabeth II will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in central London commemorating the war dead despite her doctor's orders to rest.
The 95-year-old monarch had cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland in October after doctors advised that she rest for a few days ahead of medical exams. She spent a night in hospital.
Elizabeth II
also cited medical recommendations when she opted not to attend the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in person.