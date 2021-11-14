Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/polish-police-say-about-50-migrants-broke-into-polish-territory-from-belarus-on-saturday-1090722098.html
About 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim
About 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 50 people stormed their way over to the Polish side of the border with Belarus a day earlier, with 22 of them detained, the police of... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T08:48+0000
2021-11-14T09:00+0000
europe
poland
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090722053_0:112:2000:1237_1920x0_80_0_0_0a9980eb527d588f917b264325009323.jpg
"Yesterday, before 5 pm [16:00 GMT], around 50 people broke into Poland near Starzyn. Twenty-one police officers, as well as soldiers and Border Guard officers, joined the search for migrants who crossed the border illegally. Police officers detained 22 Iraqi citizens," the police tweeted.Poland has boosted security measures on the border as large groups of migrants have been gathering on the Belarusian-Polish border in the hope to cross over into the European Union territory.On Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border with the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania and said that the issue will also be brought up at the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) next week.Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Saturday that Minsk does not see the European Union making any serious efforts to hold dialogue with Belarus to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying that his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090722053_100:0:1900:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_bc25820fcfbb29985717c8434cbcdd49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, poland, migrants

About 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim

08:48 GMT 14.11.2021 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 14.11.2021)
© REUTERS / HANDOUTPolish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 50 people stormed their way over to the Polish side of the border with Belarus a day earlier, with 22 of them detained, the police of the Podlaska voivodship said Sunday.
"Yesterday, before 5 pm [16:00 GMT], around 50 people broke into Poland near Starzyn. Twenty-one police officers, as well as soldiers and Border Guard officers, joined the search for migrants who crossed the border illegally. Police officers detained 22 Iraqi citizens," the police tweeted.
Poland has boosted security measures on the border as large groups of migrants have been gathering on the Belarusian-Polish border in the hope to cross over into the European Union territory.
On Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border with the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania and said that the issue will also be brought up at the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) next week.
Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Saturday that Minsk does not see the European Union making any serious efforts to hold dialogue with Belarus to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.
Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying that his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:58 GMTIndian State Chief Sparks Row After Claiming Cow Dung And Urine Can Strengthen Economy
08:54 GMTOngoing Coronavirus Pandemic Has Worsened Existing Challenges Facing Indian Diabetics
08:48 GMTAbout 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim
08:38 GMTThree Snow Leopards Die of COVID-19 Complications in Nebraska Zoo
07:56 GMTUK's Truss Urges EU to Block Nord Stream 2, Demands Kremlin Pressure Belarus to End Migrant Crisis
07:30 GMTFour Killed, One Injured in Plane Crash in Michigan, US, Reports Say
07:19 GMTQueen Elizabeth II to Attend Remembrance Sunday Service at Cenotaph
07:14 GMTRussia Might Help Turkey to Create Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet
06:47 GMTAs US Prepares to Re-Open Consulate in East Jerusalem, Ex-IDF Commander Says It'll Harm Relations
06:44 GMTDelhi's Air Quality Likely to Improve After Days of Hazardous Pollution Levels
06:06 GMTJapan's Self-Defence Force Might Set up Second Space Unit After April 2022, Reports Say
05:57 GMT'Blah, Blah, Blah': Greta Thunberg Slams COP26, Says 'Real Work Continues Outside These Halls'
05:48 GMTArcuri Diaries Claim BoJo Pledged to be 'Throttle & Thrust' to Her Business Despite Staff Advice
05:41 GMTUK Department for Transport Rejects Claims Grant Shapps Lobbies Against Building on Airfields
04:32 GMTCOP26 Climate Conference Results ‘Not Enough', Guterres Says
04:04 GMTMichael Flynn: US Must Have 'One Religion'
04:00 GMTVirginia Teen Believed to Be Behind Bogus Bomb Threats Made Against Multiple US Universities
03:12 GMTSpice Girls Reportedly Mulling 2023 Tour, Featuring Brief Reunion With 'Posh Spice' Beckham
03:04 GMTOver 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister
02:24 GMTGun Battle Between Rival Gangs at Ecuadorian Prison Kills Over 60 Inmates, Injures 25