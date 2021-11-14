https://sputniknews.com/20211114/polish-police-say-about-50-migrants-broke-into-polish-territory-from-belarus-on-saturday-1090722098.html

About 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim

About 50 Migrants Broke Into Polish Territory From Belarus on Saturday, Polish Police Claim

14.11.2021

"Yesterday, before 5 pm [16:00 GMT], around 50 people broke into Poland near Starzyn. Twenty-one police officers, as well as soldiers and Border Guard officers, joined the search for migrants who crossed the border illegally. Police officers detained 22 Iraqi citizens," the police tweeted.Poland has boosted security measures on the border as large groups of migrants have been gathering on the Belarusian-Polish border in the hope to cross over into the European Union territory.On Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border with the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania and said that the issue will also be brought up at the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) next week.Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Saturday that Minsk does not see the European Union making any serious efforts to hold dialogue with Belarus to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying that his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

