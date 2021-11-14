https://sputniknews.com/20211114/over-500-people-get-treated-for-scorpion-bites-in-southern-egypt---acting-health-minister-1090717955.html

Over 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister

Over 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister

CAIRO (Sputnik) - More than 500 people got bitten by scorpions in Egypt's southern province of Aswan, Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T03:04+0000

2021-11-14T03:04+0000

2021-11-14T03:00+0000

egypt

scorpion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/87/1077508787_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_ce2046f37da16abec6f45ec2e20156cd.jpg

The Aswan region was hit by hail storms and heavy rain, which forced scorpions out of their burrows and into the streets and people’s houses.Meanwhile, local media reports said that three people have died from scorpion bites in the city of Aswan.According to the acting health minister, there is enough anti-venom in all hospitals in Egypt, with 3,350 doses currently available in hospitals in Aswan Governorate alone.

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

egypt, scorpion