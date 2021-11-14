Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/over-500-people-get-treated-for-scorpion-bites-in-southern-egypt---acting-health-minister-1090717955.html
Over 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister
Over 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister
CAIRO (Sputnik) - More than 500 people got bitten by scorpions in Egypt's southern province of Aswan, Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said. 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T03:04+0000
2021-11-14T03:00+0000
egypt
scorpion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/87/1077508787_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_ce2046f37da16abec6f45ec2e20156cd.jpg
The Aswan region was hit by hail storms and heavy rain, which forced scorpions out of their burrows and into the streets and people’s houses.Meanwhile, local media reports said that three people have died from scorpion bites in the city of Aswan.According to the acting health minister, there is enough anti-venom in all hospitals in Egypt, with 3,350 doses currently available in hospitals in Aswan Governorate alone.
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/87/1077508787_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8d9885cb8447a475ebe7fdc0015d75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, scorpion

Over 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister

03:04 GMT 14.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / janeb13 / Scorpion
Scorpion - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / janeb13 /
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - More than 500 people got bitten by scorpions in Egypt's southern province of Aswan, Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said.
The Aswan region was hit by hail storms and heavy rain, which forced scorpions out of their burrows and into the streets and people’s houses.
"503 residents in Aswan got antidotes for scorpion bites ... there were no deaths from the bites," Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said in a Saturday statement.
Meanwhile, local media reports said that three people have died from scorpion bites in the city of Aswan.
According to the acting health minister, there is enough anti-venom in all hospitals in Egypt, with 3,350 doses currently available in hospitals in Aswan Governorate alone.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:04 GMTOver 500 People Get Treated For Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt - Acting Health Minister
02:24 GMTGun Battle Between Rival Gangs at Ecuadorian Prison Kills Over 60 Inmates, Injures 25
01:15 GMTBlinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply
01:11 GMTUS Acknowledges 2019 Airstrikes in Syria After NYT Report Reveals Dozens of Civilians Were Killed
00:52 GMTBorrell Discusses Belarus-Poland Border Crisis With Polish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers
00:48 GMTRussia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government
YesterdaySerbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin
YesterdayVideos: New York City Hit With Powerful Winds, Hail as Severe Storm Blasts Through Tri-State Area
YesterdayPop Goes the BBB: Trump Economic Adviser Believes Inflation Will End Biden’s Build Back Better Act
YesterdayUnlikely That Tehran Was Behind Drone Attack on Iraqi PM, US Officials Say
YesterdayHackers Infiltrate FBI Email System, Send Thousands of Messages Warning of Cyberthreat
YesterdayPolish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military
YesterdayCOP26: Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
Yesterday'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions
YesterdayUS Court of Appeals Judge Rejects White House Motion to Reinstate Vaccination Mandate
YesterdayDisgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General
YesterdayLib Dem Leadership Hopeful Used Parliamentary Office for Second Job
YesterdayTrump Organization Not Obliged to Pay Michael Cohen's Legal Fees, Judge Rules
YesterdayFive Republicans Threaten to Pull Support From Spending Bill If Border Wall Funds Aren't Included
YesterdayWhat Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?