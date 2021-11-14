Registration was successful!
New Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday
New Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - New clashes broke out among prisoners at the Litoral prison in Ecuador's southern city of Guayaquil, where 68 people were killed the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
On Saturday night, clashes broke out at the prison between rival gangs and left 68 dead and 25 injured, local authorities said."New incidents are taking place at the Litoral prison, where prisoners from one pavilion are attacking those in another. Police and military forces have been mobilized," Jijon said during a press conference, which was uploaded to Twitter by the UCSG Television broadcaster.The anti-crisis committee overlooking the situation at the prison is chaired by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, Jijon added.Back in September, clashes at this prison left 116 people dead and around 80 injured. Police then seized 13 firearms, including six automatic rifles and seven pistols, 1,136 rounds of various calibres, 250 knives, five grenades, 60 cell phones, and 13 pounds of drugs.Ecuador's prisons, while designed to hold 29,600 people, actually contain around 40,000 prisoners, the country's SNAI prison authority says.
New Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday

09:39 GMT 14.11.2021
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - New clashes broke out among prisoners at the Litoral prison in Ecuador's southern city of Guayaquil, where 68 people were killed the night before, government spokesperson Carlos Jijon said Sunday.
On Saturday night, clashes broke out at the prison between rival gangs and left 68 dead and 25 injured, local authorities said.
"New incidents are taking place at the Litoral prison, where prisoners from one pavilion are attacking those in another. Police and military forces have been mobilized," Jijon said during a press conference, which was uploaded to Twitter by the UCSG Television broadcaster.
The anti-crisis committee overlooking the situation at the prison is chaired by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, Jijon added.
Back in September, clashes at this prison left 116 people dead and around 80 injured. Police then seized 13 firearms, including six automatic rifles and seven pistols, 1,136 rounds of various calibres, 250 knives, five grenades, 60 cell phones, and 13 pounds of drugs.
Ecuador's prisons, while designed to hold 29,600 people, actually contain around 40,000 prisoners, the country's SNAI prison authority says.
