https://sputniknews.com/20211114/new-clashes-erupt-in-ecuador-prison-where-68-were-killed-saturday-1090723134.html

New Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday

New Clashes Erupt in Ecuador Prison Where 68 Were Killed Saturday

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - New clashes broke out among prisoners at the Litoral prison in Ecuador's southern city of Guayaquil, where 68 people were killed the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T09:39+0000

2021-11-14T09:39+0000

2021-11-14T09:39+0000

news

clashes

prison

ecuador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090723106_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_fc1f17df470bd23030713713dcdfcb55.jpg

On Saturday night, clashes broke out at the prison between rival gangs and left 68 dead and 25 injured, local authorities said."New incidents are taking place at the Litoral prison, where prisoners from one pavilion are attacking those in another. Police and military forces have been mobilized," Jijon said during a press conference, which was uploaded to Twitter by the UCSG Television broadcaster.The anti-crisis committee overlooking the situation at the prison is chaired by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, Jijon added.Back in September, clashes at this prison left 116 people dead and around 80 injured. Police then seized 13 firearms, including six automatic rifles and seven pistols, 1,136 rounds of various calibres, 250 knives, five grenades, 60 cell phones, and 13 pounds of drugs.Ecuador's prisons, while designed to hold 29,600 people, actually contain around 40,000 prisoners, the country's SNAI prison authority says.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, clashes, prison, ecuador