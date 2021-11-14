Israel Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asserted in a Sunday statement that Natali and Mody Oknin "do not work for any Israeli agency." Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have both issued statements proclaiming the Oknins were not affiliated with any Israeli intelligence agency. However, Turkish prosecutors have argued that the couple was not in Istanbul on an "innocent trip," as claimed by the defense. Lawyers citing a rep in the Turkish prosector's office claimed the couple was conducting espionage when they photographed the Turkish president's home from Camlica Tower. The photos of Erdogan's quarters were then sent to a third party. The defense claims the pictures were sent to family members, and were sent without knowledge that such an act is illegal in Turkey. Turkish media has reported that a Turkish national was also arrested alongside the couple. The arrest came about a month after Turkish authorities arrested 15 alleged Mossad agents in a covert operation. At the time, the Daily Sabah newspaper published the suspects' mugshots and an interview in which one arrestee claimed to have been unwittingly recruited by Israel's national intelligence agency.
On Friday, a Turkish court ruled that Israeli nationals Mody and Natali Oknin must remain in custody for an extra 20 days after allegedly photographing Erdogan's home. The order came as a shock to some, as they presumed the couple would simply be deported back to their home in Modi'in, Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asserted in a Sunday statement that Natali and Mody Oknin "do not work for any Israeli agency."
"The most senior echelons in Israel dealt with this issue throughout the weekend, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will continue to work tirelessly with the aim of finding a solution as soon as possible," Bennett said.
Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have both issued statements proclaiming the Oknins were not affiliated with any Israeli intelligence agency.
However, Turkish prosecutors have argued that the couple was not in Istanbul on an "innocent trip," as claimed by the defense. Lawyers citing a rep in the Turkish prosector's office claimed the couple was conducting espionage when they photographed the Turkish president's home from Camlica Tower.
The photos of Erdogan's quarters were then sent to a third party. The defense claims the pictures were sent to family members, and were sent without knowledge that such an act is illegal in Turkey.
Turkish media has reported that a Turkish national was also arrested alongside the couple.
The arrest came about a month after Turkish authorities arrested 15 alleged Mossad agents in a covert operation. At the time, the Daily Sabah newspaper published the suspects' mugshots and an interview in which one arrestee claimed to have been unwittingly recruited by Israel's national intelligence agency.