https://sputniknews.com/20211114/israel-denies-espionage-charge-against-couple-arrested-for-snapping-sharing-pics-of-erdogans-home-1090733522.html

Israel Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home

Israel Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home

On Friday, a Turkish court ruled that Israeli nationals Mody and Natali Oknin must remain in custody for an extra 20 days after allegedly photographing... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T23:39+0000

2021-11-14T23:39+0000

2021-11-14T23:36+0000

turkey

israel

espionage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090733495_41:0:1360:742_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec407809f780ceb633a9e31883ab8be.png

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asserted in a Sunday statement that Natali and Mody Oknin "do not work for any Israeli agency." Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have both issued statements proclaiming the Oknins were not affiliated with any Israeli intelligence agency. However, Turkish prosecutors have argued that the couple was not in Istanbul on an "innocent trip," as claimed by the defense. Lawyers citing a rep in the Turkish prosector's office claimed the couple was conducting espionage when they photographed the Turkish president's home from Camlica Tower. The photos of Erdogan's quarters were then sent to a third party. The defense claims the pictures were sent to family members, and were sent without knowledge that such an act is illegal in Turkey. Turkish media has reported that a Turkish national was also arrested alongside the couple. The arrest came about a month after Turkish authorities arrested 15 alleged Mossad agents in a covert operation. At the time, the Daily Sabah newspaper published the suspects' mugshots and an interview in which one arrestee claimed to have been unwittingly recruited by Israel's national intelligence agency.

https://sputniknews.com/20211113/turkish-court-extends-remand-of-israeli-couple-detained-for-allegedly-photographing-erdogans-home--1090699303.html

vot tak Busted. :-D 0

1

turkey

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

turkey, israel, espionage