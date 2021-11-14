Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/israel-denies-espionage-charge-against-couple-arrested-for-snapping-sharing-pics-of-erdogans-home-1090733522.html
Israel Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home
Israel Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home
On Friday, a Turkish court ruled that Israeli nationals Mody and Natali Oknin must remain in custody for an extra 20 days after allegedly photographing... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T23:39+0000
2021-11-14T23:36+0000
turkey
israel
espionage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090733495_41:0:1360:742_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec407809f780ceb633a9e31883ab8be.png
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asserted in a Sunday statement that Natali and Mody Oknin "do not work for any Israeli agency." Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have both issued statements proclaiming the Oknins were not affiliated with any Israeli intelligence agency. However, Turkish prosecutors have argued that the couple was not in Istanbul on an "innocent trip," as claimed by the defense. Lawyers citing a rep in the Turkish prosector's office claimed the couple was conducting espionage when they photographed the Turkish president's home from Camlica Tower. The photos of Erdogan's quarters were then sent to a third party. The defense claims the pictures were sent to family members, and were sent without knowledge that such an act is illegal in Turkey. Turkish media has reported that a Turkish national was also arrested alongside the couple. The arrest came about a month after Turkish authorities arrested 15 alleged Mossad agents in a covert operation. At the time, the Daily Sabah newspaper published the suspects' mugshots and an interview in which one arrestee claimed to have been unwittingly recruited by Israel's national intelligence agency.
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/turkish-court-extends-remand-of-israeli-couple-detained-for-allegedly-photographing-erdogans-home--1090699303.html
Busted. :-D
0
1
turkey
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090733495_206:0:1195:742_1920x0_80_0_0_341243a9867100775eae0591d5a1569c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, israel, espionage

Israel Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home

23:39 GMT 14.11.2021
© YouTube/News NightPrime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks about Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for snapping, sharing photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks about Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for snapping, sharing photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© YouTube/News Night
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday, a Turkish court ruled that Israeli nationals Mody and Natali Oknin must remain in custody for an extra 20 days after allegedly photographing Erdogan's home. The order came as a shock to some, as they presumed the couple would simply be deported back to their home in Modi'in, Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asserted in a Sunday statement that Natali and Mody Oknin "do not work for any Israeli agency."
"The most senior echelons in Israel dealt with this issue throughout the weekend, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will continue to work tirelessly with the aim of finding a solution as soon as possible," Bennett said.
Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have both issued statements proclaiming the Oknins were not affiliated with any Israeli intelligence agency.
However, Turkish prosecutors have argued that the couple was not in Istanbul on an "innocent trip," as claimed by the defense. Lawyers citing a rep in the Turkish prosector's office claimed the couple was conducting espionage when they photographed the Turkish president's home from Camlica Tower.
The photos of Erdogan's quarters were then sent to a third party. The defense claims the pictures were sent to family members, and were sent without knowledge that such an act is illegal in Turkey.
Mordy and Natali Oknin - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
Turkish Court Extends Remand of Israeli Couple Detained for Allegedly Photographing Erdogan's Home
13 November, 02:18 GMT
Turkish media has reported that a Turkish national was also arrested alongside the couple.
The arrest came about a month after Turkish authorities arrested 15 alleged Mossad agents in a covert operation. At the time, the Daily Sabah newspaper published the suspects' mugshots and an interview in which one arrestee claimed to have been unwittingly recruited by Israel's national intelligence agency.
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
Busted. :-D
vtvot tak
15 November, 02:55 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:00 GMTUpcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Looks Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat
YesterdayBulgaria's Current President Ahead in Sunday Vote With 50% - Exit Poll
YesterdayIsrael Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home
YesterdayJan. 6 Committee to 'Move Very Quickly' in Referring Meadows for Criminal Contempt - Schiff
YesterdayTrump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel
YesterdayUS Likely Buried Details of Syrian Airstrikes Over Shame of Causing Civilian Deaths, Experts Say
YesterdayCountdown to 2022: Four Factors That Could Flip the US Senate
Yesterday'I Keep Forgetting You're Still Alive': Musk Taunts Sanders After He Urges Rich to Pay 'Fair Share'
YesterdayHavana Accuses Twitter of Tweaking Algorithm to Destabilize Situation in the Country
YesterdayVideos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online
YesterdayAustralia Vows to Support US in Taiwan in Event of Confrontation With China
YesterdayFBI Admits Fake Emails Were Sent From Its Servers, Claims Agency’s Network Was Not Hacked
YesterdayTrump Beats Biden in Hypothetical Iowa 2024 Matchup, Poll Shows
YesterdayYellen: US Ready to Consider Lowering Trump's Tariffs Against China
YesterdayTrump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
YesterdayIndian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'
YesterdayHow Mud-Filled Beer Jars Helped Egyptologists Make One of the Greatest Discoveries in Half a Century
YesterdayTwo Killed, 27 Injured After Two Powerful Earthquakes Hit Southern Iran, Report Says - Video
YesterdayRussia to Launch Mass Production of Checkmate Fighter Jet in 2026
YesterdayUS Media Reveal Why NATO Arms Aid to Ukraine Risks ‘Crossing a Bright Red Line’ With Russia