Indian State Chief Sparks Row After Claiming Cow Dung And Urine Can Strengthen Economy

From "enlightening" people about the "medicinal uses" of cow urine to lynching cases over cow theft or meat trade, cows have played a crucial role in Indian... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

Madhya Pradhesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan sparked controversy by saying cow dung and urine can play a crucial role in strengthening India's economy. Chouhan also said that a range of important substances can be made from cow dung and urine, including pesticides and medicines. The Madhya Pradesh Chief also stated that they are planning to replace wood with cow dung on cremation grounds. His remarks have been met with an avalanche of reactions on social media, with netizens mocking the state chief.Last year, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the creation of a 'cow cabinet', which includes federal ministers from six departments to protect cows and promote bovine products in the Indian state.

