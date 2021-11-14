Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/indian-state-chief-sparks-row-after-claiming-cow-dung-and-urine-can-strengthen-economy-1090721685.html
Indian State Chief Sparks Row After Claiming Cow Dung And Urine Can Strengthen Economy
Indian State Chief Sparks Row After Claiming Cow Dung And Urine Can Strengthen Economy
From "enlightening" people about the "medicinal uses" of cow urine to lynching cases over cow theft or meat trade, cows have played a crucial role in Indian... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
Madhya Pradhesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan sparked controversy by saying cow dung and urine can play a crucial role in strengthening India's economy. Chouhan also said that a range of important substances can be made from cow dung and urine, including pesticides and medicines. The Madhya Pradesh Chief also stated that they are planning to replace wood with cow dung on cremation grounds. His remarks have been met with an avalanche of reactions on social media, with netizens mocking the state chief.Last year, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the creation of a 'cow cabinet', which includes federal ministers from six departments to protect cows and promote bovine products in the Indian state.
Sushmita Panda
Sushmita Panda
madhya pradesh, cow, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india

Indian State Chief Sparks Row After Claiming Cow Dung And Urine Can Strengthen Economy

08:58 GMT 14.11.2021
Sushmita Panda
From "enlightening" people about the "medicinal uses" of cow urine to lynching cases over cow theft or meat trade, cows have played a crucial role in Indian politics, especially for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Madhya Pradhesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan sparked controversy by saying cow dung and urine can play a crucial role in strengthening India's economy.

“A lot of work cannot progress without cows or oxen. Therefore, they are very crucial. Cows, their dung and their urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place,” Singh said while addressing a convention in the women’s wing of the Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal.

Chouhan also said that a range of important substances can be made from cow dung and urine, including pesticides and medicines.
The Madhya Pradesh Chief also stated that they are planning to replace wood with cow dung on cremation grounds. His remarks have been met with an avalanche of reactions on social media, with netizens mocking the state chief.
Last year, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the creation of a 'cow cabinet', which includes federal ministers from six departments to protect cows and promote bovine products in the Indian state.
