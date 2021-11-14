https://sputniknews.com/20211114/indian-man-lodges-police-complaint-after-buffalo-refuses-to-be-milked-1090727458.html

Indian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'

The man, a resident of a village called in India's Madhya Pradesh, informed the police that locals told him his buffalo was "possessed." 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

In a bizarre incident, a man from India's Madhya Pradesh visited a local police station along with his buffalo to complain about the beast; according to media reports, he told officers that the buffalo refused to be milked because it was cursed using black magic Meanwhile, a video of the man requesting police help has gone viral on social media platforms. The man reportedly appealed to the police again, just hours after filing the first complaint.

