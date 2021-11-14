Registration was successful!
Indian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'
Indian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'
The man, a resident of a village called in India's Madhya Pradesh, informed the police that locals told him his buffalo was "possessed." 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
In a bizarre incident, a man from India's Madhya Pradesh visited a local police station along with his buffalo to complain about the beast; according to media reports, he told officers that the buffalo refused to be milked because it was cursed using black magic Meanwhile, a video of the man requesting police help has gone viral on social media platforms. The man reportedly appealed to the police again, just hours after filing the first complaint.
Indian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'

17:12 GMT 14.11.2021
The man, a resident of a village called in India's Madhya Pradesh, informed the police that locals told him his buffalo was "possessed."
In a bizarre incident, a man from India's Madhya Pradesh visited a local police station along with his buffalo to complain about the beast; according to media reports, he told officers that the buffalo refused to be milked because it was cursed using black magic
Meanwhile, a video of the man requesting police help has gone viral on social media platforms.

"The villager, identified as Babulal Jatav, 45, submitted a complaint at Nayagaon police station on Saturday, saying his buffalo had not been allowed to be milked since the past few days," News agency PTI quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arvind Shah.

The man reportedly appealed to the police again, just hours after filing the first complaint.

"I had told the police station in charge to assist the villager with some veterinary advice. The villagers again reached the police station today to thank the police, saying the buffalo was allowed to be milked on Sunday morning," DSP Shah said.

