Indian Man Lodges Police Complaint After 'Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked'

The man, a resident of a village called in India's Madhya Pradesh, informed the police that locals told him his buffalo was "possessed."
"The villager, identified as Babulal Jatav, 45, submitted a complaint at Nayagaon police station on Saturday, saying his buffalo had not been allowed to be milked since the past few days," News agency PTI quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arvind Shah.
"I had told the police station in charge to assist the villager with some veterinary advice. The villagers again reached the police station today to thank the police, saying the buffalo was allowed to be milked on Sunday morning," DSP Shah said.