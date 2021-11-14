Hundreds in Austria Protest Government's Plan to Impose Lockdown for Unvaccinated - Videos

Around 1000 demonstrators took to the streets of Salzburg, Austria on Saturday to protest the government's plan to introduce a lockdown for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID. The protesters marched to the regional office of the national broadcaster ORF – they blasted the “lying media” and the government's plan to make vaccination compulsory. Videos of the protest have been shared online. Earlier this week, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen warned that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was on the rise and that urgent measures needed to be taken to improve the situation. Upper Austria and Salzburg are among the regions that have been hit hardest by the pandemic – local authorities said they will ban unvaccinated people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons starting from 15 November.
