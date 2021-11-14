Registration was successful!
Haitian Banks to Return to Full Working Hours Amid Restoration of Fuel Supply, Reports Say
Haitian Banks to Return to Full Working Hours Amid Restoration of Fuel Supply, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Professional Banks Association of Haiti (APB) announced that the country's banks will return to their regular working hours from 15... 14.11.2021
Earlier this week, APB announced a reduction in the opening hours of its branches amid fuel shortages faced by the country.APB noted that its bank members will do everything in their power to support their customers at this difficult time, the newspaper reported.Haiti has been facing a fuel shortage amid a blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs. On Saturday, the country's Ministry of Commerce announced that the distribution of fuel at service stations will continue after it reached a truce with the G9 gang.The gang's leader, Jimmy Cherisier, nicknamed Barbecue, placed a blockade on the key Varreux oil terminal on 17 October.Haiti's fuel shortage has severely affected its health care, a large number of small- and medium-sized private companies and state institutions.The country is experiencing a crime rate increase as the armed gangs that control large areas in Port-au-Prince and other regions gain more power. Gang violence has led to the involuntary resettlement of more than 19,000 people since June 2021, according to UNICEF figures.
Haitian Banks to Return to Full Working Hours Amid Restoration of Fuel Supply, Reports Say

11:35 GMT 14.11.2021
People walk at a market, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 23, 2021.
People walk at a market, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 23, 2021.
© REUTERS / CLAUDIA DAUT
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Professional Banks Association of Haiti (APB) announced that the country's banks will return to their regular working hours from 15 November, following the restoration of the distribution of petroleum products, media reported on Sunday.
Earlier this week, APB announced a reduction in the opening hours of its branches amid fuel shortages faced by the country.
"In view of the restoration of a regular flow of petroleum product distribution, [APB] members decided to restore the usual working hours of their various service points, starting from Monday, November 15 2021," APB said in a press release as quoted by Gazette Haiti.
APB noted that its bank members will do everything in their power to support their customers at this difficult time, the newspaper reported.
Haiti has been facing a fuel shortage amid a blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs. On Saturday, the country's Ministry of Commerce announced that the distribution of fuel at service stations will continue after it reached a truce with the G9 gang.
The gang's leader, Jimmy Cherisier, nicknamed Barbecue, placed a blockade on the key Varreux oil terminal on 17 October.
Locals await for gasoline next to covered fuel pumps at a gas station during fuel shortages in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Haiti Enters State of Chaos Amid Gang-Related Violence, Kidnappings, UNICEF Says
28 October, 19:55 GMT
Haiti's fuel shortage has severely affected its health care, a large number of small- and medium-sized private companies and state institutions.
The country is experiencing a crime rate increase as the armed gangs that control large areas in Port-au-Prince and other regions gain more power. Gang violence has led to the involuntary resettlement of more than 19,000 people since June 2021, according to UNICEF figures.
