International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/gun-battle-between-rival-gangs-at-ecuadorian-prison-kills-over-60-inmates-injures-25-1090717564.html
Gun Battle Between Rival Gangs at Ecuadorian Prison Kills Over 60 Inmates, Injures 25
Gun Battle Between Rival Gangs at Ecuadorian Prison Kills Over 60 Inmates, Injures 25
At least 68 prisoners in Ecuador were killed over the weekend in deadly clashes between rival gang members. Another 25 inmates were wounded
death toll
prison
ecuador
criminal gangs
The weekend clashes began late Friday at the Litoral Penitentiary in Ecuador's coastal city of Guayaquil. The same prison saw a riot unfold in early September that killed over 100.Graphic videos show dozens of bodies being grouped together, with some being set on fire within the walls of the prison.Pablo Arosemena, the governor of the Guayas province, told reporters that prisoners are alleged to have attempted at one point to "dynamite" a wall in order to confront rival gangs. Additionally, it was reported that machetes were used as weapons during the riot.Authorities detailed on Saturday that it took the majority of the day for officers to restore order at the facility after the latest spate of fighting. The clashes are said to be between rival gangs with ties to international drug cartels, such as the notorious Sinaloa cartel.Local media reports detailed that some 900 officers were tapped in the operation to retake control of the prison. It remains unclear why it took so long for officials to regain control.The September incident at the site proved to be one of the most deadly outbreaks in the history of the country's prison system. Officials on the grounds later seized 13 firearms, 250 knives, five grenades and six kilograms of drugs.
At least 68 prisoners in Ecuador were killed over the weekend in deadly clashes between rival gang members. Another 25 inmates were wounded as authorities worked to regain control of the facility.
The weekend clashes began late Friday at the Litoral Penitentiary in Ecuador's coastal city of Guayaquil. The same prison saw a riot unfold in early September that killed over 100.
Graphic videos show dozens of bodies being grouped together, with some being set on fire within the walls of the prison.
Pablo Arosemena, the governor of the Guayas province, told reporters that prisoners are alleged to have attempted at one point to "dynamite" a wall in order to confront rival gangs. Additionally, it was reported that machetes were used as weapons during the riot.
Authorities detailed on Saturday that it took the majority of the day for officers to restore order at the facility after the latest spate of fighting. The clashes are said to be between rival gangs with ties to international drug cartels, such as the notorious Sinaloa cartel.
Local media reports detailed that some 900 officers were tapped in the operation to retake control of the prison. It remains unclear why it took so long for officials to regain control.
The September incident at the site proved to be one of the most deadly outbreaks in the history of the country's prison system. Officials on the grounds later seized 13 firearms, 250 knives, five grenades and six kilograms of drugs.
