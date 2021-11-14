Gun Battle Between Rival Gangs at Ecuadorian Prison Kills Over 60 Inmates, Injures 25
© REUTERS / SANTIAGO ARCOSA soldier closes the entrance door of the prison after prisoners were killed and injured in overnight violence at Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, in Guayaquil, Ecuador November 13, 2021.
At least 68 prisoners in Ecuador were killed over the weekend in deadly clashes between rival gang members. Another 25 inmates were wounded as authorities worked to regain control of the facility.
The weekend clashes began late Friday at the Litoral Penitentiary in Ecuador's coastal city of Guayaquil. The same prison saw a riot unfold in early September that killed over 100.
Graphic videos show dozens of bodies being grouped together, with some being set on fire within the walls of the prison.
Pablo Arosemena, the governor of the Guayas province, told reporters that prisoners are alleged to have attempted at one point to "dynamite" a wall in order to confront rival gangs. Additionally, it was reported that machetes were used as weapons during the riot.
#Guayas| El Jefe del CC.FF.AA., Valm. Jorge Cabera, se encuentra supervisando las operaciones ejecutadas por efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas en el Centro de Rehabilitación Social de #Guayaquil, con la finalidad de restablecer el control del centro carcelario.#FFAACRS pic.twitter.com/GDVh7Zf70i— FFAAEcuador (@FFAAECUADOR) November 13, 2021
Authorities detailed on Saturday that it took the majority of the day for officers to restore order at the facility after the latest spate of fighting. The clashes are said to be between rival gangs with ties to international drug cartels, such as the notorious Sinaloa cartel.
Local media reports detailed that some 900 officers were tapped in the operation to retake control of the prison. It remains unclear why it took so long for officials to regain control.
The September incident at the site proved to be one of the most deadly outbreaks in the history of the country's prison system. Officials on the grounds later seized 13 firearms, 250 knives, five grenades and six kilograms of drugs.