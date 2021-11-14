https://sputniknews.com/20211114/former-trump-administration-aide-was-warned-about-playing-taylor-swift-music-in-white-house-1090723840.html

Former Trump Administration Aide Was Warned About Playing Taylor Swift Music in White House

Olivia Troye, who worked as an aide for former Vice President Mike Pence, revealed in an interview with MSNBC earlier this week that a colleague warned her against playing Taylor Swift's music in the White House. According to Troye, after a meeting about the coronavirus pandemic, she returned to her office and started playing Swift's music loudly when a colleague knocked on her door and asked: "Are you trying to get fired?""I don't think she's a fan of Trump's...If someone hears that ... you should really watch your back. You should be careful on that," the colleague said, as quoted by Troye. The former aide said she was astonished to hear the warning and replied that she was allowed to listen to any music she wanted. Also this week, ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote about a related incident in an article for The Atlantic. According to him, Mark Meadows, former chief of staff in the Trump administration, requested that a top staffer at the Department of Housing and Urban Development call him after an employee at the department liked one of Swift's Instagram posts where she encouraged people to vote for Biden. "We really can't have our people liking posts promoting Joe Biden," Meadows said, according to Karl.Swift, a popular American singer and songwriter, publicly voiced her support for Biden during the November 2020 presidential elections.

