Fan 'Stoked & Soaked' as Brass Against Frontwoman Urinates on His Face During Live Show - Video

The cover band Brass Against have since apologised in a post on social media for the incident during their live performance, promising it is not something fans...

A performance from cover band Brass Against at Rockville festival - Florida's biggest rock experience - left fans somewhat dazed after frontwoman Sophia Urista appeared to urinate on a fan.New York-based Brass Against is known for offering brass renditions of rock songs by bands such as Soundgarden, Black Sabbath and Tool. The incident in question took place on 12 November during a cover of Rage Against the Machine‘s “Wake Up”.After reportedly heard making several comments about how much she had to pee, the vocalist summoned a volunteer onstage. Once the fellow was on stage, Urista told him to lie down, proceeded to pull down her trousers and appeared to urinate on his face. To her credit, the vocalist didn’t seem to skip a beat while relieving herself.Fans attending the show in Daytona Beach, Florida, and watching online branded the stunt “disgusting”, despite the band having since apologised on social media, explaining that Urista got “carried away”. Tickled, some fans saw the funny side of the stunt, while conceding that it was pretty gross.Others were more sceptical.Other fans online argued that “weird Sh*t” had always happened at live concerts.

