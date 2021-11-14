Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/egyptian-company-reportedly-files-lawsuit-against-owners-of-ever-given-1090727318.html
Egyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given
news, lawsuit, ever given

Egyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given

13:20 GMT 14.11.2021 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 14.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Suez Canal Authority/Handout Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 26, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 26, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© REUTERS / Suez Canal Authority/Handout
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt's National Navigational Company has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Ever Given cargo ship, responsible for blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year, Egyptian broadcaster Sada el-Balad reported on Sunday.
According to the broadcaster, the company demands compensation, claiming to have sustained significant losses as its Wadi Sudr vessel was unable to continue its voyage due to the Ever Given incident.
The first court meeting on the matter is scheduled to take place on Sunday.
The 1,300-feet container ship Ever Given, operated by a Taiwanese firm, became stuck in the Suez Canal on March 23. After days of dredging and towing efforts, it was fully refloated on March 29, unblocking the vital trade link between Europe and Asia.
In April, an Egyptian court ruled to seize the cargo ship until the owner paid around $900 million in compensation to the Suez Canal Authority for lost traffic fees for the six-day blockage as well as salvage and maintenance expenses. The vessel's owners and the Suez Canal Authority agreed on compensation in early July, after which the ship was released.
100000
