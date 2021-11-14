https://sputniknews.com/20211114/egyptian-company-reportedly-files-lawsuit-against-owners-of-ever-given-1090727318.html

Egyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given

Egyptian Company Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Owners of Ever Given

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt's National Navigational Company has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Ever Given cargo ship, responsible for blocking the Suez... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T13:20+0000

2021-11-14T13:20+0000

2021-11-14T13:21+0000

news

lawsuit

ever given

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082458053_0:133:1280:853_1920x0_80_0_0_853961d827783ae35483ad5c477160ee.jpg

According to the broadcaster, the company demands compensation, claiming to have sustained significant losses as its Wadi Sudr vessel was unable to continue its voyage due to the Ever Given incident.The first court meeting on the matter is scheduled to take place on Sunday.The 1,300-feet container ship Ever Given, operated by a Taiwanese firm, became stuck in the Suez Canal on March 23. After days of dredging and towing efforts, it was fully refloated on March 29, unblocking the vital trade link between Europe and Asia.In April, an Egyptian court ruled to seize the cargo ship until the owner paid around $900 million in compensation to the Suez Canal Authority for lost traffic fees for the six-day blockage as well as salvage and maintenance expenses. The vessel's owners and the Suez Canal Authority agreed on compensation in early July, after which the ship was released.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, lawsuit, ever given