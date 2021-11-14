https://sputniknews.com/20211114/chief-of-delhi-commission-for-women-demands-kangana-be-stripped-of-award-for-disrespecting-india-1090725695.html

Chief of Delhi Commission for Women Demands Kangana be Stripped of Award for Disrespecting India

After Kangana Ranaut's freedom struggle comments went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Varun Gandhi blasted the actress, while the Aam Aadmi Party... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

Amid the uproar over actress Kangana Ranaut saying that "India only attained freedom in 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power," Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote to President Ramnath Kovind requesting him to withdraw her Padma Shri honour, India's fourth-highest civilian award. The DCW chief also urged the police to file sedition charges against Ranaut. In her letter to the president, Maliwal also said that Kangana "habitually spews venom against the people of her own country and has repeatedly used vile language to attack those she doesn't agree with." Ranaut’s recent statement on India's freedom struggle during a TV interview has triggered controversy, with politicians across the country urging the government to strip the actress of her awards. The Bollywood actress defended herself on Instagram on Sunday, saying that she's ready to return her Padma Shri if someone proves that she disrespected the Indian martyrs. During the TV interview, she claimed that India attained freedom in 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

