Blinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply

Blinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply

14.11.2021

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on November 12 with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Secretary discussed preparations for President Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping, noting the meeting presents an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a Saturday statement.According to the release, Blinken urged Beijing to engage in dialogue to resolve the Taiwan issue peacefully.According to the State Department, Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the recovery of the global GDP in light of inflation and supply chain disruptions.Price said that Blinken "stressed the importance of taking measures to ensure global energy supply and price volatility do not imperil global economic recovery."

