Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/blinken-expresses-concerns-over-taiwan-to-china-calls-for-ensuring-global-energy-supply-1090717369.html
Blinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply
Blinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns over China’s approach to Taiwan to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T01:15+0000
2021-11-14T01:11+0000
us
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on November 12 with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Secretary discussed preparations for President Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping, noting the meeting presents an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a Saturday statement.According to the release, Blinken urged Beijing to engage in dialogue to resolve the Taiwan issue peacefully.According to the State Department, Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the recovery of the global GDP in light of inflation and supply chain disruptions.Price said that Blinken "stressed the importance of taking measures to ensure global energy supply and price volatility do not imperil global economic recovery."
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f286c68d2a5fcc52a8a5bb8a69ec50bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, taiwan

Blinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply

01:15 GMT 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns over China’s approach to Taiwan to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also calling for measures to ensure global energy supply, ahead of the upcoming talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on November 12 with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Secretary discussed preparations for President Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping, noting the meeting presents an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a Saturday statement.
According to the release, Blinken urged Beijing to engage in dialogue to resolve the Taiwan issue peacefully.

"The Secretary emphasized longstanding US interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concern regarding the PRC’s continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan," Price said.

According to the State Department, Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the recovery of the global GDP in light of inflation and supply chain disruptions.
Price said that Blinken "stressed the importance of taking measures to ensure global energy supply and price volatility do not imperil global economic recovery."
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:15 GMTBlinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply
01:11 GMTUS CENTCOM Admits 2019 Syria Airstrike That Killed Dozens of Civilians Was Buried, Report Reveals
00:52 GMTBorrell Discusses Belarus-Poland Border Crisis With Polish, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers
00:48 GMTRussia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government
YesterdaySerbian President Says There Is a Lot to Learn From Putin
YesterdayVideos: New York City Hit With Powerful Winds, Hail as Severe Storm Blasts Through Tri-State Area
YesterdayPop Goes the BBB: Trump Economic Adviser Believes Inflation Will End Biden’s Build Back Better Act
YesterdayUnlikely That Tehran Was Behind Drone Attack on Iraqi PM, US Officials Say
YesterdayHackers Infiltrate FBI Email System, Send Thousands of Messages Warning of Cyberthreat
YesterdayPolish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military
YesterdayCOP26: Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
Yesterday'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions
YesterdayUS Court of Appeals Judge Rejects White House Motion to Reinstate Vaccination Mandate
YesterdayDisgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General
YesterdayLib Dem Leadership Hopeful Used Parliamentary Office for Second Job
YesterdayTrump Organization Not Obliged to Pay Michael Cohen's Legal Fees, Judge Rules
YesterdayFive Republicans Threaten to Pull Support From Spending Bill If Border Wall Funds Aren't Included
YesterdayWhat Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?
YesterdayLukashenko Says Wants to Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles
YesterdaySpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites