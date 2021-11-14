Registration was successful!
'Blah, Blah, Blah': Greta Thunberg Slams COP26, Says 'Real Work Continues Outside These Halls'
'Blah, Blah, Blah': Greta Thunberg Slams COP26, Says 'Real Work Continues Outside These Halls'
The COP26 climate summit was held in the Scottish city of Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November. It was organised to help reach meaningful commitments to... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-14T05:57+0000
2021-11-14T05:57+0000
Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg has expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome of the 26th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) and described the content of the discussion of the summit participants with the phrase "Blah, Blah, Blah," adding that "the real work continues outside these halls".Delegates to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) agreed to highlight the need to "support a just transition" from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources (RES) in the forum's final statement. They also agreed on rules for the implementation of Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.On 3 November, Thunberg called to protest in Glasgow and join the climate strike on Friday, 5 November, as well as the climate march on Saturday, 6 November. She said that world leaders attending the COP26 summit were only pretending to take climate change seriously.On the same day, about a hundred activists from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion protested in the centre of Glasgow, where the climate conference was being held.
'Blah, Blah, Blah': Greta Thunberg Slams COP26, Says 'Real Work Continues Outside These Halls'

05:57 GMT 14.11.2021
The COP26 climate summit was held in the Scottish city of Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November. It was organised to help reach meaningful commitments to fulfil the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on the reduction of greenhouse emissions, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate financing.
Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg has expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome of the 26th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) and described the content of the discussion of the summit participants with the phrase "Blah, Blah, Blah," adding that "the real work continues outside these halls".
Delegates to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) agreed to highlight the need to "support a just transition" from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources (RES) in the forum's final statement. They also agreed on rules for the implementation of Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
On 3 November, Thunberg called to protest in Glasgow and join the climate strike on Friday, 5 November, as well as the climate march on Saturday, 6 November. She said that world leaders attending the COP26 summit were only pretending to take climate change seriously.
On the same day, about a hundred activists from the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion protested in the centre of Glasgow, where the climate conference was being held.
