Austria Becomes World's First Country to Impose COVID-19 Lockdown on Unvaccinated

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Sunday the national lockdown, starting next week, for those who did not get their... 14.11.2021

2021-11-14T13:26+0000

2021-11-14T13:26+0000

2021-11-14T13:26+0000

The unvaccinated will be able to leave their homes only for several basic needs, such as going to work, doing groceries or visiting a doctor. The decision to impose this measure was made upon the conference involving the government and heads of federal states of Austria.The restrictions will enter into force early Monday, Schallenberg told a press conference, but children under 12 will be exempt.Schallenberg highlighted that police will monitor compliance with the restrictive measures and offenders will face punishment.A national revaccination campaign begins in Austria on Monday.

