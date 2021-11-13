https://sputniknews.com/20211113/yemeni-houthis-down-us-made-saudi-coalition-reconnaissance-drone-1090709453.html

Yemeni Houthis Down US-Made Saudi Coalition Reconnaissance Drone

yemen

saudi arabia

middle east

Yemeni Houthi fighters have reported downing a US-made Boeing Insitu ScanEagle drone that the Saudi-led military coalition used for reconnaissance missions in the oil-rich Ma'rib Province. A spokesmann for the Houthi rebel forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the fighters used "suitable" a surface-to-air missile to down the drone.Saree said in a Twitter post that more details about the operation that resulted in the downing of the drone, as well as footage of the incident, will be released later.This is the second ScanEagle drone to be downed this week by the Houthis, with the last UAV shot from the skies on 9 November. The ScanEagles were bought from the US by Saudi Arabia, which has been leading the military efforts of Gulf states to push back Houthis troops in Yemen for over five years with little success. Riyadh and other members of the coalition invaded Yemen after the Houthis, a local tribe and armed movement, overthrew the government and seized the capital of Sana'a.The invasion failed to reinstate exiled Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh or to substantially push back the Houthis, who launched drone strikes against Saudi Arabia in response to its military operation in the country. The fighting and coalition-initiated blockade of the country has since resulted in a humanitarian disaster, with most regions suffering from a lack of food and other basic necessities.Several foreign governments, especially Iran, which Riyadh accuses of aiding the Houthis, have called on the Saudi-led coalition to end the military campaign in the country and withdraw its troops, citing the humanitarian situation. However, the military operation continues to rage on.

