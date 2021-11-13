Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/what-does-alleged-capitol-rioters-decision-to-flee-to-belarus-say-about-the-us-justice-system-1090713327.html
What Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?
What Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?
A 48-year old California native, Evan Neumann, charged with six crimes related to his alleged participation in the Capitol protests on 6 January, is reportedly... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T18:28+0000
2021-11-13T18:28+0000
belarus
joe biden
bill clinton
george h.w. bush
us department of justice
world
us
opinion
fbi
us midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081684338_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_f742f3396e200de88b3b396e68ff5ce5.jpg
Evan Neumann, an alleged Capitol protester on the FBI's Most Wanted List, argues that he did not commit the crimes he is charged for by US federal agents: "This is political persecution, not criminal investigation", the American told broadcaster Belarus-1. The Belarusian migration authorities admitted that at least three United States citizens have applied for asylum in Belarus so far in 2021, according to the Daily Mail.Erosion of Trust in Law and Order?The DoJ's prosecution of Capitol rioters has prompted a lot of controversy: conservative observers argue that J6 defendants' rights have been repeatedly abused. Julie Kelly, a political commentator with American Greatness, has listed a series of episodes of the FBI's pre-dawn raids on J6 suspects, interrogations without a lawyer present, and erroneous arrests.Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers argue that the DoJ has adopted a double-standard approach: unlike the J6 defendants, Black Lives Matter rioters were released on multiple occasions with their cases being dropped by the US authorities.Neumann's decision to flee to Belarus has raised many eyebrows in the US, as the East European state is routinely depicted by the American press as an "authoritarian" realm, says Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel. However, this case speaks volumes about the current condition of the US justice system, according to him.While the 6 January DC incident is often referred to as an "insurrection" by Democratic politicians and US mainstream media, none of the over 600 defendants have been accused of committing insurrection crimes. Furthermore, "the majority of 1/6 defendants are accused of non-violent crimes", American independent journalist Glenn Greenwald writes on his blog. Nevertheless, Biden's DoJ has resorted to "the extraordinary pre-trial detention of non-violent 1/6 defendants", "the unusually harsh conditions in which they are detained", and "sentences harsher than those requested by prosecutors", according to the journalist.US conservative and independent observers are inclined to see the 6 January "insurrection" case as a Democratic political tool used to undermine Donald Trump's base, vilify MAGA lawmakers in the US Congress, and disrupt the former president's potential run in 2024.US Political Elites Have Long Record of Manipulating JusticeHowever, the erosion of trust in the US justice machine originates not in Joe Biden's era, but much earlier, according to Ortel.He refers, in particular, to George H.W. Bush's pardoning his allies convicted in relation to obstructing fair inquiries into the Iran-Contra affair and its aftermath. According to the analyst, many have suggested this was to insulate George H.W. Bush from legal or political exposures."Perhaps, watching the Bush pardons escape effective sanction, Bill Clinton plumbed lower depths with his last minute pardons that included some for fugitives and even for one person who was serving a long federal jail term for bombing government buildings fomenting an actual insurrection", Ortel says, referring to Clinton's decision to commute the sentence of Susan Rosenberg, a member of the radical Weather Underground organisation, in January 2001.Now Americans live in a world where the FBI protects Joe Biden and his family, "who seem to have been involved in deeply troubling and possibly criminal activities for years", while "the wheels of injustice in Washington, DC apparently still hold many persons in jail or even solitary confinement without in many cases bringing formal, credible charges", according to the investigative journalist."Perhaps, UN authorities might be pushed to investigate what a conflicted FBI seems unwilling or unable to do with regard to seeming abuses of human rights?" Ortel asks rhetorically.The analyst laments the fact that some of those politicians who began their careers in the 1960s and 1970s "questioning authority" and advocating human rights and freedoms "have devolved into authoritarians, pushing dangerous policies and practices that threaten civilised life here and in many other places worldwide, while trying to crush dissent".Nevertheless, the Wall Street analyst emphasises that fleeing to Belarus or any other country that does not have an extradition treaty with the US is by no means a solution to the problem.
https://sputniknews.com/20210706/domestic-terrorists-or-political-prisoners-fbi-on-911-style-hunting-spree-for-january-sixers-1083321129.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/glaring-anomalies-why-6-january-insurrection-case-peddled-by-dems-doesnt-hold-water-1089832641.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/talented-mr-biden-hunters-art-sales-reek-of-pay-to-play-but-doj-lost-sense-of-smell-analysts-say-1090303037.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081684338_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_449acdec8ebc804a0f14b60b1c8d4b85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, joe biden, bill clinton, george h.w. bush, us department of justice, world, us, opinion, fbi, us midterm elections

What Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?

18:28 GMT 13.11.2021
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovDemonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021
Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
A 48-year old California native, Evan Neumann, charged with six crimes related to his alleged participation in the Capitol protests on 6 January, is reportedly seeking asylum in Belarus. Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel believes that this case reflects a growing disenchantment of Americans with the US justice system.
Evan Neumann, an alleged Capitol protester on the FBI's Most Wanted List, argues that he did not commit the crimes he is charged for by US federal agents: "This is political persecution, not criminal investigation", the American told broadcaster Belarus-1. The Belarusian migration authorities admitted that at least three United States citizens have applied for asylum in Belarus so far in 2021, according to the Daily Mail.

Erosion of Trust in Law and Order?

The DoJ's prosecution of Capitol rioters has prompted a lot of controversy: conservative observers argue that J6 defendants' rights have been repeatedly abused. Julie Kelly, a political commentator with American Greatness, has listed a series of episodes of the FBI's pre-dawn raids on J6 suspects, interrogations without a lawyer present, and erroneous arrests.
Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers argue that the DoJ has adopted a double-standard approach: unlike the J6 defendants, Black Lives Matter rioters were released on multiple occasions with their cases being dropped by the US authorities.
Neumann's decision to flee to Belarus has raised many eyebrows in the US, as the East European state is routinely depicted by the American press as an "authoritarian" realm, says Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel. However, this case speaks volumes about the current condition of the US justice system, according to him.

"Watching recent events in America, fair-minded observers must be deeply troubled by the trajectory inside America when it comes to defining law and order", Ortel says.

Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2021
'Domestic Terrorists' or 'Political Prisoners'? FBI on 9/11-Style Hunting Spree for January Sixers
6 July, 19:33 GMT
While the 6 January DC incident is often referred to as an "insurrection" by Democratic politicians and US mainstream media, none of the over 600 defendants have been accused of committing insurrection crimes. Furthermore, "the majority of 1/6 defendants are accused of non-violent crimes", American independent journalist Glenn Greenwald writes on his blog. Nevertheless, Biden's DoJ has resorted to "the extraordinary pre-trial detention of non-violent 1/6 defendants", "the unusually harsh conditions in which they are detained", and "sentences harsher than those requested by prosecutors", according to the journalist.
US conservative and independent observers are inclined to see the 6 January "insurrection" case as a Democratic political tool used to undermine Donald Trump's base, vilify MAGA lawmakers in the US Congress, and disrupt the former president's potential run in 2024.

"The precedents set of using immense (for the moment) government resources and other tools against political opponents or critics of perceived government abuses are woefully damaging to integrity of and confidence in rule of law in America", warns Ortel. "Because government officials get away with their abuses, others are motivated to join, to extend and to magnify the cycle of abuse. Moreover, the market for buying influence or protection becomes even more robust".

People gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Glaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water
11 October, 16:00 GMT

US Political Elites Have Long Record of Manipulating Justice

However, the erosion of trust in the US justice machine originates not in Joe Biden's era, but much earlier, according to Ortel.

"Since 1989, and particularly in recent years under Republicans and Democrats alike, Americans and foreign observers can see how politically connected elites protect themselves and punish their rivals and perceived enemies", the analyst says.

He refers, in particular, to George H.W. Bush's pardoning his allies convicted in relation to obstructing fair inquiries into the Iran-Contra affair and its aftermath. According to the analyst, many have suggested this was to insulate George H.W. Bush from legal or political exposures.
"Perhaps, watching the Bush pardons escape effective sanction, Bill Clinton plumbed lower depths with his last minute pardons that included some for fugitives and even for one person who was serving a long federal jail term for bombing government buildings fomenting an actual insurrection", Ortel says, referring to Clinton's decision to commute the sentence of Susan Rosenberg, a member of the radical Weather Underground organisation, in January 2001.
Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Talented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
29 October, 13:00 GMT
Now Americans live in a world where the FBI protects Joe Biden and his family, "who seem to have been involved in deeply troubling and possibly criminal activities for years", while "the wheels of injustice in Washington, DC apparently still hold many persons in jail or even solitary confinement without in many cases bringing formal, credible charges", according to the investigative journalist.
"Perhaps, UN authorities might be pushed to investigate what a conflicted FBI seems unwilling or unable to do with regard to seeming abuses of human rights?" Ortel asks rhetorically.
The analyst laments the fact that some of those politicians who began their careers in the 1960s and 1970s "questioning authority" and advocating human rights and freedoms "have devolved into authoritarians, pushing dangerous policies and practices that threaten civilised life here and in many other places worldwide, while trying to crush dissent".
Nevertheless, the Wall Street analyst emphasises that fleeing to Belarus or any other country that does not have an extradition treaty with the US is by no means a solution to the problem.

"Rather than fleeing this country, more Americans who treasure and operate within rule of law must make their grievances known peacefully and then back appropriate challengers to Anti-Constitutionalists at the ballot box", Ortel stresses. "Let us hope that more Americans will open their eyes, think for themselves and soon hold elected officials to account in 2022, 2024 and beyond".

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:04 GMTLib Dem Leadership Hopeful Used Parliamentary Office for Second Job
18:59 GMTTrump Organization Not Obliged to Pay Michael Cohen's Legal Fees, Judge Rules
18:34 GMTFive Republicans Threaten to Pull Support From Spending Bill If Border Wall Funds Aren't Included
18:28 GMTWhat Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?
18:13 GMTLukashenko Says Wants to Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles
18:05 GMTSpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites
18:01 GMTEritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Military
16:51 GMTExtinction Rebellion Activists Disrupt Lord Mayor's Show in London, Squabble With Police - Video
16:33 GMTPutin Recalls How Ukraine Cut Off Gas Supplies to EU in 2008 Over Price Row
16:21 GMT'Quelle Hypocrisie!' France's Stance on Belarus Slammed as 1,000 Immigrants Allowed to Cross Channel
16:15 GMTNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Challenges Fellow Dems to Condemn BLM Activist Threatening With 'Riots'
15:52 GMTElon Musk Reveals Identity of Person Who Came Close to 'Killing Tesla'
15:44 GMTRussia's S-550 to Be More Efficient at Intercepting ICBMs Than THAAD & Aegis, Report Says
15:25 GMTJudge in Rittenhouse Case Reportedly Receives Threatening Emails
14:55 GMTBlack Fungus: Indian Man Partially Loses Vision in Rare Case of 'Post-Dengue Mucormycosis'
14:33 GMTCall of Duty Triggers Wrath Among Muslims Over Depiction of Ripped Quran Soaked in Blood
14:00 GMTDutch Police Pound Anti-COVID Lockdown Protesters With Water Cannon – Video
13:45 GMTYemeni Houthis Down US-Made Saudi Coalition Reconnaissance Drone
13:22 GMTWhat Can Russia Do About NATO Hostility?
13:21 GMT5.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - USGS