Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/wapo-columnist-pans-cnn-for-its-reporting-on-corroborated-parts-of-steele-dossier-1090706511.html
WaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier
WaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier
The Washington Post moved to correct its 2017 articles on the infamous Steele Dossier, attaching an editor's note to them explaining what and why they had been... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T12:39+0000
2021-11-13T12:39+0000
donald trump
washington post
us
media
cnn
steele dossier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090707456_0:0:2665:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_8f3dbde2f699b78ae443ed4602c5bab7.jpg
The Washington Post's media critic, Erik Wemple, has rolled out an opinion piece in which he suggested that CNN should follow WaPo's lead and retract the claims the network made in its 2017 reporting on the Steele Dossier in light of recent revelations.Wemple referred to CNN's new reports on the Steele Dossier and how Igor Danchenko, a Russian-born analyst who took part in compiling it, was indicted last week over allegations that he lied to the FBI when testifying about gathering information for the dossier."There was one thing missing from that discussion: CNN's long-standing claim that the Steele Dossier had been at least partly corroborated", Wemple notes, proceeding to quote CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer from 2017, who said that "CNN, by the way, has corroborated some elements of that dossier".He also cited another CNN anchor, Don Lemon, who said at the time: "Listen, so we haven't reported here on CNN the salacious details of that dossier, but much of the dossier has been corroborated".Wemple recalls how the Steele Dossier has been debunked by both the US Justice Department and the FBI. With The Washington Post editing its 2017 stories about the dossier, Wemple noted that news outlets like The Wall Street Journal and ABC News told him they were "reviewing" their past coverage of the notorious document.When it comes to CNN and its coverage of the issue, Wemple notes it provided "a smattering of reports" and a CNN.com piece rolled out last Thursday after the Danchenko federal indictment emerged."By contrast, the 'corroboration' story of February 2017 received saturation coverage at a network programmed to hype all Trump-related items. That brand of asymmetry helps explain why many people mistrust CNN", Wemple said.This is not the first The Washington Post's media critic has noted how Danchenko's alleged fabrication of sources may be "bad news" for media outlets that covered the story in 2017. With the Durham investigation unveiling new details and appearing to further undermine the debunked Steele Dossier, Wemple pointed out how the outlets now face a "steep journalistic challenge" to keep their previous reports on the issue credible.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090707456_0:0:2571:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_98fefbd450d8ff0efcf790b5ff4514da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, washington post, us, media, cnn, steele dossier

WaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier

12:39 GMT 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHIP SOMODEVILLARussian analyst Igor Danchenko departs the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse after being arraigned on November 10, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia. Danchenko has been charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI regarding the sources of the information he gave the British firm that created the so-called "Steele Dossier," which alleged potential ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.
Russian analyst Igor Danchenko departs the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse after being arraigned on November 10, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia. Danchenko has been charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI regarding the sources of the information he gave the British firm that created the so-called Steele Dossier, which alleged potential ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Washington Post moved to correct its 2017 articles on the infamous Steele Dossier, attaching an editor's note to them explaining what and why they had been changed. The move followed the revelations that Russian-born analyst Igor Danchenko, one of those behind the dossier, allegedly fabricated some of his sources.
The Washington Post's media critic, Erik Wemple, has rolled out an opinion piece in which he suggested that CNN should follow WaPo's lead and retract the claims the network made in its 2017 reporting on the Steele Dossier in light of recent revelations.
Wemple referred to CNN's new reports on the Steele Dossier and how Igor Danchenko, a Russian-born analyst who took part in compiling it, was indicted last week over allegations that he lied to the FBI when testifying about gathering information for the dossier.
"There was one thing missing from that discussion: CNN's long-standing claim that the Steele Dossier had been at least partly corroborated", Wemple notes, proceeding to quote CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer from 2017, who said that "CNN, by the way, has corroborated some elements of that dossier".
He also cited another CNN anchor, Don Lemon, who said at the time: "Listen, so we haven't reported here on CNN the salacious details of that dossier, but much of the dossier has been corroborated".
Wemple recalls how the Steele Dossier has been debunked by both the US Justice Department and the FBI.

"In light of the recent developments, we asked CNN if it still stands by its 'corroboration' reporting and, if so, to which specific parts of the dossier does that apply? We received no response. So, we'll have to repeat the statement that the network provided for our 2020 story: 'CNN stands by our reporting. Our approach to the dossier has been consistent since day one. CNN only reported details when they were corroborated, part of a government filing, or publicly discussed by officials or those mentioned.'"

Erik Wemple
Washington Post media critic
With The Washington Post editing its 2017 stories about the dossier, Wemple noted that news outlets like The Wall Street Journal and ABC News told him they were "reviewing" their past coverage of the notorious document.
When it comes to CNN and its coverage of the issue, Wemple notes it provided "a smattering of reports" and a CNN.com piece rolled out last Thursday after the Danchenko federal indictment emerged.
"By contrast, the 'corroboration' story of February 2017 received saturation coverage at a network programmed to hype all Trump-related items. That brand of asymmetry helps explain why many people mistrust CNN", Wemple said.
This is not the first The Washington Post's media critic has noted how Danchenko's alleged fabrication of sources may be "bad news" for media outlets that covered the story in 2017. With the Durham investigation unveiling new details and appearing to further undermine the debunked Steele Dossier, Wemple pointed out how the outlets now face a "steep journalistic challenge" to keep their previous reports on the issue credible.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:53 GMTDeepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
12:48 GMTFeds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
12:40 GMTIranian Navy Copter Flies Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf – Video
12:39 GMTWaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier
12:35 GMTWatch Russian 'White Swan' Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas
12:16 GMTWhat Goals are DC & Kiev Pursuing by Peddling Story of Russia's 'Imminent Invasion' of Ukraine?
11:52 GMTRussia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
11:50 GMTTrump's Former State Department Spokeswoman Bashes Adam Schiff for 'Promoting' Steele Dossier
11:42 GMTBoris Johnson Tells France to Stop Taking Migrants as UK Accuses Paris of Losing Control
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
09:50 GMTIndian Politicians Divided Over Reports of Decreasing Hate Speech Content on Facebook, Instagram
09:31 GMTDrake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
08:42 GMTLachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia