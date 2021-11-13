Registration was successful!
Videos: New York City Hit With Powerful Winds, Hail as Severe Storm Blasts Through Tri-State Area
Videos: New York City Hit With Powerful Winds, Hail as Severe Storm Blasts Through Tri-State Area
A cold system moving in across much of the northeastern US has brought a powerful line of fast-moving storms to the region, as well as chilly weather, more... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
Residents in New York City and neighboring New Jersey were given a surprise after a rainstorm blew into the region and brought with it strong winds, colder temps, rain and hail.The Saturday surprise prompted the the National Weather Service to issue thunderstorm warnings for the tri-state area, with a special weather alert issued by the Office of Emergency Management.Video shared across social media captured tourists and locals doing their best to escape the downpour, while others marveled at the icy weekend present.Ahead of the downpour, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned New Yorkers that wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour. An alert later issued by Accuweather indicated that not only would wind gusts potentially reach 60 mph, but that coin-sized hail and continuous lighting was anticipated during the afternoon.Whilehe hail did not last long, the wintery surprise hasn't yet finished serving the tri-state area. Moments after the hail let up, warnings of a potential tornado hit the airwaves.Weather officials have not yet confirmed whether a twister touched down, although it could take several days to confirm. Preliminary data from weather trackers suggests, however, that two circular systems made an appearance on radar.Local news station NBC New York reported that the cold front prompted temperatures in Central Park to plummet some 16 degrees Fahrenheit over a period of just two hours.The outlet further indicated that the cold front could bring a mix of snow to some parts of the region, with many areas seeing bitter temperatures for next few days.
not scared yet. well its the same conditions in south and eastern Australia recording a minus 2.5C and the worst hail storms on record. When it should be 30C. Its so hot above Antartcia the cold air cant escape and we are getting smashed. Its spring and the bees have been killed. No fruit for us.
22:55 GMT 13.11.2021
Gaby Arancibia
A cold system moving in across much of the northeastern US has brought a powerful line of fast-moving storms to the region, as well as chilly weather, more than a month ahead of the official start of winter.
Residents in New York City and neighboring New Jersey were given a surprise after a rainstorm blew into the region and brought with it strong winds, colder temps, rain and hail.
The Saturday surprise prompted the the National Weather Service to issue thunderstorm warnings for the tri-state area, with a special weather alert issued by the Office of Emergency Management.
Video shared across social media captured tourists and locals doing their best to escape the downpour, while others marveled at the icy weekend present.
Ahead of the downpour, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned New Yorkers that wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour. An alert later issued by Accuweather indicated that not only would wind gusts potentially reach 60 mph, but that coin-sized hail and continuous lighting was anticipated during the afternoon.
Whilehe hail did not last long, the wintery surprise hasn't yet finished serving the tri-state area. Moments after the hail let up, warnings of a potential tornado hit the airwaves.
Weather officials have not yet confirmed whether a twister touched down, although it could take several days to confirm. Preliminary data from weather trackers suggests, however, that two circular systems made an appearance on radar.
Local news station NBC New York reported that the cold front prompted temperatures in Central Park to plummet some 16 degrees Fahrenheit over a period of just two hours.
The outlet further indicated that the cold front could bring a mix of snow to some parts of the region, with many areas seeing bitter temperatures for next few days.
Popular comments
not scared yet. well its the same conditions in south and eastern Australia recording a minus 2.5C and the worst hail storms on record. When it should be 30C. Its so hot above Antartcia the cold air cant escape and we are getting smashed. Its spring and the bees have been killed. No fruit for us.
