Video of Indian Techie 'Who Hired Woman to Slap Him Every Time He Opens Facebook' Attracts Elon Musk
A computer programmer from San Francisco, Maneesh Sethi, claims to have hired a woman named Klara who was tasked with increasing his work productivity by slapping him every time he attempted to use arguably the world's most popular social media platform.
A video of an Indian-American programmer Maneesh Sethi's "slap experiment" that he performed way back in 2012, has resurfaced on Twitter, garnering the attention of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
After watching Sethi's post on hiring a slapper to help with his work productivity, Elon reacted to it with fire emojis, leaving Sethi thrilled.
The video, reposted by a Twitter user on 10 November, has obtained over 12.2K likes and over 1,176 retweets on the micro-blogging site.
Getting a reaction from Musk made Sethi's day, and he couldn't keep calm and bombarded the post with replies.
Sethi, who is also the founder of a wearable tech startup, Pavlok, said that through this experiment, which he conducted nine years ago, he was able to increase his productivity from 35-40% to to 98%.
I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell.— Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021
It was just an idea and experiment. After this, I thought I should make another viral post where I made a dog shock collar zap me for using FB.— Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021
But I realized -- there are a million wearables that track, but this one actually changed.
So I invented it.175,0000 users have it now
First nomad list, then Elon emojiing my slapping story, today's just my day isn't it— Maneesh Sethi (@maneesh) November 10, 2021