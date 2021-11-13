https://sputniknews.com/20211113/video-of-indian-techie-who-hired-woman-to-slap-him-every-time-he-opens-facebook-attracts-elon-musk-1090708690.html

Video of Indian Techie 'Who Hired Woman to Slap Him Every Time He Opens Facebook' Attracts Elon Musk

Video of Indian Techie 'Who Hired Woman to Slap Him Every Time He Opens Facebook' Attracts Elon Musk

A computer programmer from San Francisco, Maneesh Sethi, claims to have hired a woman named Klara who was tasked with increasing his work productivity by...

A video of an Indian-American programmer Maneesh Sethi's "slap experiment" that he performed way back in 2012, has resurfaced on Twitter, garnering the attention of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.After watching Sethi's post on hiring a slapper to help with his work productivity, Elon reacted to it with fire emojis, leaving Sethi thrilled.The video, reposted by a Twitter user on 10 November, has obtained over 12.2K likes and over 1,176 retweets on the micro-blogging site.Getting a reaction from Musk made Sethi's day, and he couldn't keep calm and bombarded the post with replies.Sethi, who is also the founder of a wearable tech startup, Pavlok, said that through this experiment, which he conducted nine years ago, he was able to increase his productivity from 35-40% to to 98%.

