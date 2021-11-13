Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/us-farm-animal-sanctuary-asks-biden-to-give-pardoned-turkeys-to-it-after-thanksgiving-1090706372.html
US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US animal protection organisation Farm Sanctuary is preparing a petition to US President Joe Biden, calling for sending to it the... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T11:03+0000
2021-11-13T11:03+0000
us
bird
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090156066_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0714885ae14a10cfac87a64e921eb8bb.jpg
Farm Sanctuary guarantees that will provide animals with due care and safety, therefore the organisation asks the US president to place the turkeys under its care.Such celebrities as Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Dave Bautista, and others signed the petition, Farm Sanctuary said.The tradition of presenting turkeys to the US presidents on Thanksgiving day was established in 1947 when the first turkey was given to then-US President Harry Truman. However, President Ronald Reagan was the first leader who pardoned the bird, and President George W. Bush made the tradition obligatory.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090156066_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7a97d122f35013429e33940f8d3d64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, bird, turkey

US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving

11:03 GMT 13.11.2021
© AP Photo / Haven DaleyTurkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Turkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AP Photo / Haven Daley
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US animal protection organisation Farm Sanctuary is preparing a petition to US President Joe Biden, calling for sending to it the turkeys pardoned at the upcoming traditional Thanksgiving ceremony.

"This November, President Biden will keep with the recent White House tradition of 'symbolically' pardoning turkeys, rescuing them from slaughter. These turkeys are often sent to farms, petting zoos, and universities with poultry science programs, where they are likely not cared for as individuals with unique personalities, emotions, needs, and preferences", the organisation said.

Farm Sanctuary guarantees that will provide animals with due care and safety, therefore the organisation asks the US president to place the turkeys under its care.
Such celebrities as Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Dave Bautista, and others signed the petition, Farm Sanctuary said.
The tradition of presenting turkeys to the US presidents on Thanksgiving day was established in 1947 when the first turkey was given to then-US President Harry Truman. However, President Ronald Reagan was the first leader who pardoned the bird, and President George W. Bush made the tradition obligatory.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
09:50 GMTIndian Politicians Divided Over Reports of Decreasing Hate Speech Content on Facebook, Instagram
09:31 GMTDrake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
08:42 GMTLachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia
07:59 GMTPutin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia
06:41 GMTMeghan Markle Wrote Letter to Her Father to Protect Prince Harry From 'Berating' by Royal Family
06:21 GMTBeware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan
06:18 GMTAny Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says
06:14 GMTFive Managers Who Could Replace Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp at the Kop
06:06 GMTCDC Allegedly Felt 'Muzzled' by Trump Administration, Was Ordered to Alter Weekly COVID Reports
05:22 GMTUS Should Not Send Wrong Signal to 'Taiwan Pro-Independence Forces', Beijing Warns
04:36 GMTWhy Inflation May Be the Last Straw for Biden's Progressive Build Back Better Plans
04:22 GMTUkraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022