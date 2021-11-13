https://sputniknews.com/20211113/us-farm-animal-sanctuary-asks-biden-to-give-pardoned-turkeys-to-it-after-thanksgiving-1090706372.html

US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US animal protection organisation Farm Sanctuary is preparing a petition to US President Joe Biden, calling for sending to it the... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

Farm Sanctuary guarantees that will provide animals with due care and safety, therefore the organisation asks the US president to place the turkeys under its care.Such celebrities as Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Dave Bautista, and others signed the petition, Farm Sanctuary said.The tradition of presenting turkeys to the US presidents on Thanksgiving day was established in 1947 when the first turkey was given to then-US President Harry Truman. However, President Ronald Reagan was the first leader who pardoned the bird, and President George W. Bush made the tradition obligatory.

