https://sputniknews.com/20211113/ukraine-to-purchase-more-turkish-made-bayraktar-combat-drones-in-2022--1090700731.html
Ukraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022
Ukraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022
KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukraine will purchase more Turkish-made Bayraktar combat drones next year, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said after a visit to... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T04:22+0000
2021-11-13T04:43+0000
The chief commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said, in turn, that the army was permanently ready to use the Bayraktar drones in Donbass.Last month, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that the military had destroyed an enemy howitzer with a guided bomb launched via a Bayraktar strike drone in Donbass. Under the Minsk agreements, only the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's mission is allowed to use drones in Donbass.
Ukraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022

04:22 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 13.11.2021)
© AP Photo / DHA A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
© AP Photo / DHA
KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukraine will purchase more Turkish-made Bayraktar combat drones next year, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said after a visit to the conflict-torn region of Donbass.

"Our Turkish partners have announced that they are using Ukrainian engines to produce Bayraktars. We are going to buy more [Bayraktars] next year. But I point out that will be Ukrainian Bayraktars. They will be produced in Turkey but they will be Ukrainian ones, in service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They will be used because we must protect our independence, also in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter", Reznikov said late Friday, as quoted by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.

The chief commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said, in turn, that the army was permanently ready to use the Bayraktar drones in Donbass.
Last month, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that the military had destroyed an enemy howitzer with a guided bomb launched via a Bayraktar strike drone in Donbass. Under the Minsk agreements, only the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's mission is allowed to use drones in Donbass.
