Ukraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022

"Our Turkish partners have announced that they are using Ukrainian engines to produce Bayraktars. We are going to buy more [Bayraktars] next year. But I point out that will be Ukrainian Bayraktars. They will be produced in Turkey but they will be Ukrainian ones, in service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They will be used because we must protect our independence, also in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter", Reznikov said late Friday, as quoted by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.