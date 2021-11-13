https://sputniknews.com/20211113/trump-organization-not-obliged-to-pay-michael-cohens-legal-fees-judge-rules-1090713746.html

Trump Organization Not Obliged to Pay Michael Cohen's Legal Fees, Judge Rules

Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump's personal attorney from 2006 to 2018, was frequently referred to as the former president's "fixer". However, the relations...

A New York judge ruled Friday that the Trump organisation does not have to pay millions of dollars to the ex-president's former lawyer Michael Cohen.Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, immediately blasted the decision as "unfair", and asked his Twitter followers to chip in on a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign for Trump's former lawyer.In 2018, Cohen pled guilty to making unlawful hush-money payments to silence women making allegations of sexual affairs with Trump back at the time of his 2016 presidential campaign. He was then sentenced to three years in federal prison for bank fraud and breaching the rules of campaign financing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic erupting in 2020, Cohen was moved to serve the rest of his sentence at home over health concerns.Cohen sued the Trump Organization in 2019, demanding some $3.8 million, including $1.9 million for legal fees and costs and another $1.9 million that Cohen owed in his criminal case.

