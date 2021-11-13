Trump Organization Not Obliged to Pay Michael Cohen's Legal Fees, Judge Rules
Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump's personal attorney from 2006 to 2018, was frequently referred to as the former president's "fixer". However, the relations between the two were later ruined, with Cohen testifying against Trump and claiming the latter had ordered him to break the law.
A New York judge ruled Friday that the Trump organisation does not have to pay millions of dollars to the ex-president's former lawyer Michael Cohen.
“In a nutshell, Mr Cohen’s legal fees arise out of his (sometimes unlawful) service to Mr Trump personally, to Mr Trump’s campaign, and to the Trump Foundation, but not out of his service to the business of the Trump Organization”, the judge said.
Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, immediately blasted the decision as "unfair", and asked his Twitter followers to chip in on a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign for Trump's former lawyer.
1) Judge just granted Trump Org’s motion for summary judgment against @michaelcohen212 for his legal fees associated with actions he undertook on behalf of and at the direction of Donald J. Trump. Unfair and asking for everyone’s assistance. https://t.co/35vo5EIzgh— Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) November 12, 2021
In 2018, Cohen pled guilty to making unlawful hush-money payments to silence women making allegations of sexual affairs with Trump back at the time of his 2016 presidential campaign. He was then sentenced to three years in federal prison for bank fraud and breaching the rules of campaign financing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic erupting in 2020, Cohen was moved to serve the rest of his sentence at home over health concerns.
Cohen sued the Trump Organization in 2019, demanding some $3.8 million, including $1.9 million for legal fees and costs and another $1.9 million that Cohen owed in his criminal case.