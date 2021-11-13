https://sputniknews.com/20211113/the-media-are-guilty-of-fueling-conflict-with-china-1090697381.html
The Media are Guilty of Fueling Conflict with China
The Media are Guilty of Fueling Conflict with China
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FBI accused of leaking private data... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T10:46+0000
2021-11-13T10:46+0000
2021-11-13T10:46+0000
ukraine
india
war
south china sea
nuclear energy
nytimes
radio
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090697279_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1f7e74c224b65d8ffb2ad199f833fcd6.png
The Media are Guilty of Fueling Conflict with China
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FBI accused of leaking private data to the media, and the UK allowing Julian Assange to get married in prison.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | International Relations, Becoming a Russian Citizen, and Eastern UkraineCarl Zha - Host of Silk and Steel Podcast | The Media Reporting on China, Taiwan, and Chinese Infrastructure AdvancementIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carl Zha about China's economic growth, the cost of foreign wars, and the One China Policy. Carl talked about Taiwan and how America has used Taiwan. Carl spoke about the US Navy in the South China Sea and detailed the Taiwanese economy.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about living in the UK, Ukrainian interference in the US elections, and India. Mark discussed how America has joined geopolitical forces with India and the agitation in the South China Sea. Mark spoke about the 2014 coup in Ukraine and how the civil war has been misreported by the media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
india
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090697279_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3f3ae43c67aa0d0113d1530b1341e281.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
ukraine, india, war, south china sea, nuclear energy, nytimes, аудио, radio, the backstory
The Media are Guilty of Fueling Conflict with China
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the FBI accused of leaking private data to the media, and the UK allowing Julian Assange to get married in prison.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | International Relations, Becoming a Russian Citizen, and Eastern Ukraine
Carl Zha - Host of Silk and Steel Podcast | The Media Reporting on China, Taiwan, and Chinese Infrastructure Advancement
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carl Zha about China's economic growth, the cost of foreign wars, and the One China Policy. Carl talked about Taiwan and how America has used Taiwan. Carl spoke about the US Navy in the South China Sea and detailed the Taiwanese economy.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about living in the UK, Ukrainian interference in the US elections, and India. Mark discussed how America has joined geopolitical forces with India and the agitation in the South China Sea. Mark spoke about the 2014 coup in Ukraine and how the civil war has been misreported by the media.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com