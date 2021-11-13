Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/takeaways-from-cop26-the-fbi-surveillance-and-state-secrets-democrats-vs-progressives-1090697584.html
Takeaways From COP26; The FBI, Surveillance, and State Secrets; Democrats Vs. Progressives
Takeaways From COP26; The FBI, Surveillance, and State Secrets; Democrats Vs. Progressives
COP26 wraps up amid controversy over commitments and funding. Are we running out of time to reach a consensus? 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T10:45+0000
2021-11-13T10:45+0000
ethiopia
protest
civil society
fbi
line 3 pipeline
cop26
political misfits
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090697559_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a1e0dc4635feff2eb279256deed8d1cc.png
Takeaways From COP26; The FBI, Surveillance, And State Secrets; Democrats Vs. Progressives
COP26 wraps up amid controversy over commitments and funding. Are we running out of time to reach a consensus?
Rishika Pardikar, freelance journalist writing from Bangalore, India covering wildlife, climate change &amp; free speech, joins us to discuss the COP26 conference, which is wrapping up today, with reports of a walkout by a number of civil society delegates, and whether any significant proposals and commitments were reached in the conference. We talk about the intense debates over wording in joint texts involving phasing out coal versus phasing out “unabated coal power,” and what other disagreements ensued. We also discuss whether any progress was made toward a loss and damage fund, which would benefit developing countries, the debate about the financing mechanisms for this initiative and how it’s being set up, the role of the US at the conference, and the allegations of “greenwashing.”Coleen Rowley, a retired FBI agent, joins us to talk about a case that the Supreme Court heard on Monday to consider whether the FBI could be sued for discrimination after it engaged in a mass surveillance campaign against Muslims in the US, where it planted informants in mosques and collected troves of personal information from congregants. We talk about how the government and the courts have continuously invoked the state secrets defense in cases such as these, how this has been abused, and whether this is used as a cover to shield them from charges of discrimination, excessive surveillance, and repression.Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, co-host of the DMZ America podcast, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer," joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Amy Klobuchar being forced to leave the stage at a fundraiser for Connie Bernardy on November 11 after being confronted by protesters calling for Line 3 in Minnesota to be stopped, the hand wringing over the appropriate “etiquette” for protestors, the passage of the slimmed-down bipartisan infrastructure bill, and how workers have to make do with crumbs within a bill awash with corporate handouts and as military budgets keep soaring, and Anthony Blinken’s upcoming trip to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal, where Ethiopia will be high up on the list of topics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090697559_222:0:1155:700_1920x0_80_0_0_73e690236fe87c70e2e71d1beaaed7da.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, protest, civil society, fbi, line 3 pipeline, cop26, аудио, political misfits, radio

Takeaways From COP26; The FBI, Surveillance, and State Secrets; Democrats Vs. Progressives

10:45 GMT 13.11.2021
Takeaways From COP26; The FBI, Surveillance, And State Secrets; Democrats Vs. Progressives
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
COP26 wraps up amid controversy over commitments and funding. Are we running out of time to reach a consensus?
Rishika Pardikar, freelance journalist writing from Bangalore, India covering wildlife, climate change & free speech, joins us to discuss the COP26 conference, which is wrapping up today, with reports of a walkout by a number of civil society delegates, and whether any significant proposals and commitments were reached in the conference. We talk about the intense debates over wording in joint texts involving phasing out coal versus phasing out “unabated coal power,” and what other disagreements ensued. We also discuss whether any progress was made toward a loss and damage fund, which would benefit developing countries, the debate about the financing mechanisms for this initiative and how it’s being set up, the role of the US at the conference, and the allegations of “greenwashing.”
Coleen Rowley, a retired FBI agent, joins us to talk about a case that the Supreme Court heard on Monday to consider whether the FBI could be sued for discrimination after it engaged in a mass surveillance campaign against Muslims in the US, where it planted informants in mosques and collected troves of personal information from congregants. We talk about how the government and the courts have continuously invoked the state secrets defense in cases such as these, how this has been abused, and whether this is used as a cover to shield them from charges of discrimination, excessive surveillance, and repression.
Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, co-host of the DMZ America podcast, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer," joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Amy Klobuchar being forced to leave the stage at a fundraiser for Connie Bernardy on November 11 after being confronted by protesters calling for Line 3 in Minnesota to be stopped, the hand wringing over the appropriate “etiquette” for protestors, the passage of the slimmed-down bipartisan infrastructure bill, and how workers have to make do with crumbs within a bill awash with corporate handouts and as military budgets keep soaring, and Anthony Blinken’s upcoming trip to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal, where Ethiopia will be high up on the list of topics.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
09:50 GMTIndian Politicians Divided Over Reports of Decreasing Hate Speech Content on Facebook, Instagram
09:31 GMTDrake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
08:42 GMTLachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia
07:59 GMTPutin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia
06:41 GMTMeghan Markle Wrote Letter to Her Father to Protect Prince Harry From 'Berating' by Royal Family
06:21 GMTBeware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan
06:18 GMTAny Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says
06:14 GMTFive Managers Who Could Replace Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp at the Kop
06:06 GMTCDC Allegedly Felt 'Muzzled' by Trump Administration, Was Ordered to Alter Weekly COVID Reports
05:22 GMTUS Should Not Send Wrong Signal to 'Taiwan Pro-Independence Forces', Beijing Warns
04:36 GMTWhy Inflation May Be the Last Straw for Biden's Progressive Build Back Better Plans
04:22 GMTUkraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022