International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/russias-dubnikov-practically-kidnapped-by-fbi-in-mexico-sent-to-amsterdam---attorney-1090699499.html
Russia's Dubnikov 'Practically Kidnapped' by FBI in Mexico, Sent to Amsterdam - Attorney
Russia's Dubnikov 'Practically Kidnapped' by FBI in Mexico, Sent to Amsterdam - Attorney
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI has practically kidnapped Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, who was arrested in the Netherlands, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
cybersecurity
detainees
ransomware
fbi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/96/1079299639_21:0:1260:697_1920x0_80_0_0_71c15d5b62a0036b5d12f2b6ce70a8eb.png
"Mexico has not let him enter the country. The US intelligence services have put him on a plane to the Netherlands and sent him there having paid for his ticket. In other words, he was kidnapped in fact," Bukh said, adding that it was the FBI behind the kidnapping.He stressed that Dubnikov may face up to 20 years in jail."He is in fact held in jail in the Netherlands, he is accused of money laundering and may face up to 20 years in jail. We expect his extradition to the United States."Dubnikov was detained earlier this month while on vacation. Bukh previously relayed to reporters that his client had been taken into custody at the direction of the US on a conspiracy to commit money laundering charge.The arrestee's case is currently marking one of the first arrests in connection to the Ryuk ransomeware group tied to attacks against US hospitals. Authorities have accused Dubnikov of having taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in bitcoin, a fraction allegedly obtained through Ryuk ransomware strikes.An earlier report by the Wall Street Journal detailed that the Ryuk group has been tied to over 2,000 ransomware incidents since first emerging in the field in August 2018.The Biden administration made cybersecurity one of its top concerns over the last several months after multiple attacks rattled American industries, including the strike against the Colonial Pipeline which prompted gas shortages along much of the US East Coast.
10,00's of thousands of people wandering through Mexico, no problem, one problematic Russian, send him to Netherlands (private jet ??) and arrest him their and use same (private jet ??) to return him to US. Doen't pass the sniff test !!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cybersecurity, detainees, ransomware, fbi

Russia's Dubnikov 'Practically Kidnapped' by FBI in Mexico, Sent to Amsterdam - Attorney

02:36 GMT 13.11.2021
Badge on a FBI agent
Badge on a FBI agent - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
CC0 / /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI has practically kidnapped Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, who was arrested in the Netherlands, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.
"Mexico has not let him enter the country. The US intelligence services have put him on a plane to the Netherlands and sent him there having paid for his ticket. In other words, he was kidnapped in fact," Bukh said, adding that it was the FBI behind the kidnapping.
He stressed that Dubnikov may face up to 20 years in jail.
"[Dubnikov] was detained in Mexico but expelled because Mexico has not such an ideal extradition policy as the Netherlands. They have bought a ticket, in other words, they have in fact kidnapped him and sent him to the Netherlands because the extradition from the Netherlands is in fact guaranteed," Bukh said.
"He is in fact held in jail in the Netherlands, he is accused of money laundering and may face up to 20 years in jail. We expect his extradition to the United States."
"So far, we do not agree to extradition, but we will probably give our consent later because the Netherlands is the country where the fight against extradition is statistically meaningless. We are studying: maybe it is worth agreeing to quick extradition and sorting it out already here," the attorney added.
Dubnikov was detained earlier this month while on vacation. Bukh previously relayed to reporters that his client had been taken into custody at the direction of the US on a conspiracy to commit money laundering charge.
The arrestee's case is currently marking one of the first arrests in connection to the Ryuk ransomeware group tied to attacks against US hospitals. Authorities have accused Dubnikov of having taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in bitcoin, a fraction allegedly obtained through Ryuk ransomware strikes.
An earlier report by the Wall Street Journal detailed that the Ryuk group has been tied to over 2,000 ransomware incidents since first emerging in the field in August 2018.
The Biden administration made cybersecurity one of its top concerns over the last several months after multiple attacks rattled American industries, including the strike against the Colonial Pipeline which prompted gas shortages along much of the US East Coast.
10,00's of thousands of people wandering through Mexico, no problem, one problematic Russian, send him to Netherlands (private jet ??) and arrest him their and use same (private jet ??) to return him to US. Doen't pass the sniff test !!
pgb in nz
13 November, 05:39 GMT
