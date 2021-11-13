Registration was successful!
Russia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
Russia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
President Putin addressed US activity in the Black Sea earlier in the day, noting that the use of NATO strategic aviation near Russian territory is a serious... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
The Russian Aerospace Forces detected and escorted at least four reconnaissance flights near the country's border on Saturday, the Defence Ministry has said.
2021
Russia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
11:52 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 13.11.2021)
President Putin addressed US activity in the Black Sea earlier in the day, noting that the use of NATO strategic aviation near Russian territory is a serious challenge.
The Russian Aerospace Forces detected and escorted at least four reconnaissance flights near the country's border on Saturday, the Defence Ministry has said.