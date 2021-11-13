Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/putin-recalls-how-ukraine-cut-off-gas-supplies-to-eu-in-2008-over-price-row-1090712500.html
Putin Recalls How Ukraine Cut Off Gas Supplies to EU in 2008 Over Price Row
Putin Recalls How Ukraine Cut Off Gas Supplies to EU in 2008 Over Price Row
A gas crisis that left Europe without sufficient natural gas supplies for nearly two weeks erupted under the Viktor Yushchenko administration in Ukraine, which... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T16:33+0000
2021-11-13T16:33+0000
europe
russia
ukraine
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090712445_0:0:2993:1683_1920x0_80_0_0_bb169afa9ca8ae60cfa5cf53d6ec2b20.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recalled that even prior to the threats of his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, there were precedents where transit countries blocked Russian gas supplies to Europe. He namely brought up a gas crisis that unfolded in 2008 and 2009 between Russia and Ukraine, resulting, at one point, in a cessation of supplies to the EU.Putin recalled that the two countries were stuck in "endless disputes" over the gas price and could not come to an agreement for a long time. It all led to Kiev eventually stopping Russian gas supplies to Europe through its territory.Recently, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to do the same with another pipeline – Yamal-Europe – if the EU proceeds with slapping his country with more economic sanctions. Brussels threatened Minsk with new economic measures after Warsaw and several other states baselessly accused Belarus of facilitating the migrant crisis on its border with Poland.Putin, however, expressed hope that Lukashenko would not proceed to go through with his threat. The Russian president said that his Belarusian counterpart never discussed the move with him and promised to talk to Lukashenko about it. At the same time, Putin suggested that the Belarusian president could have issued the threat in the heat of the moment.Ukrainian Government Stops Gas Transit Amid Row With RussiaThe crisis that Putin recalled started back in 2008, when the Ukrainian government refused to sign an agreement with Russia's Gazprom on a new gas price for 2009, which was substantially lower than the market one in Europe. At the same time, RosUkrEnergo, which was partially controlled by Ukrainian oligarchs and served as a middleman in Russia-Ukraine gas sales, racked up $2.4 billion in debt to Gazprom, purportedly due to corruption.Amid the failure to reach an agreement in the talks, Gazprom and Moscow threatened in December to cut gas supplies to Ukraine unless it would repay the entire debt and agree to buy the blue fuel at European prices. After the threat was implemented in January 2009, Ukraine responded by siphoning a portion of the Russian gas heading to Europe through its territory. This led to a full stop of transit on 7 January. Kiev repeatedly denied it stole any gas.The two countries eventually agreed on new prices for transit and gas for Ukraine itself at $232 per thousand cubic metres. While the transit to Europe was supposed to resume on 13 January, due to the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and state gas company Naftogaz, this only happened on 19 January 2009, thus leaving European countries without a significant portion of Russian gas supplies for almost three weeks. The incident prompted Moscow to boost the construction of alternative pipelines that could serve as backups, including Nord Stream.
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/ye-compares-himself-to-young-putin-heres-why-1090705049.html
I have chronic Hepatitis B which leads to Liver cirrhosis. I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 . He has herbal re
0
1
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090712445_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01b4ab626f08e8a751ffd1fb3a703072.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, ukraine, nord stream 2

Putin Recalls How Ukraine Cut Off Gas Supplies to EU in 2008 Over Price Row

16:33 GMT 13.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
A gas crisis that left Europe without sufficient natural gas supplies for nearly two weeks erupted under the Viktor Yushchenko administration in Ukraine, which sabotaged agreements with Gazprom with the alleged goal of keeping in place the middleman-company RosUkrEnergo, controlled by Ukrainian oligarchs.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recalled that even prior to the threats of his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, there were precedents where transit countries blocked Russian gas supplies to Europe. He namely brought up a gas crisis that unfolded in 2008 and 2009 between Russia and Ukraine, resulting, at one point, in a cessation of supplies to the EU.
Putin recalled that the two countries were stuck in "endless disputes" over the gas price and could not come to an agreement for a long time. It all led to Kiev eventually stopping Russian gas supplies to Europe through its territory.
"It got to the point that Ukraine blocked our gas, which is intended for consumers in Europe. As experts say, [they] basically turned the valve, simply cut off Russian gas to Europe".
President Vladimir Putin speaking at the Russian Energy Week Forum in Moscow, 13 October 2021. - Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin
Russian President
Recently, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to do the same with another pipeline – Yamal-Europe – if the EU proceeds with slapping his country with more economic sanctions. Brussels threatened Minsk with new economic measures after Warsaw and several other states baselessly accused Belarus of facilitating the migrant crisis on its border with Poland.
Putin, however, expressed hope that Lukashenko would not proceed to go through with his threat. The Russian president said that his Belarusian counterpart never discussed the move with him and promised to talk to Lukashenko about it. At the same time, Putin suggested that the Belarusian president could have issued the threat in the heat of the moment.

Ukrainian Government Stops Gas Transit Amid Row With Russia

The crisis that Putin recalled started back in 2008, when the Ukrainian government refused to sign an agreement with Russia's Gazprom on a new gas price for 2009, which was substantially lower than the market one in Europe. At the same time, RosUkrEnergo, which was partially controlled by Ukrainian oligarchs and served as a middleman in Russia-Ukraine gas sales, racked up $2.4 billion in debt to Gazprom, purportedly due to corruption.
Amid the failure to reach an agreement in the talks, Gazprom and Moscow threatened in December to cut gas supplies to Ukraine unless it would repay the entire debt and agree to buy the blue fuel at European prices. After the threat was implemented in January 2009, Ukraine responded by siphoning a portion of the Russian gas heading to Europe through its territory. This led to a full stop of transit on 7 January. Kiev repeatedly denied it stole any gas.
FILE PHOTO: Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue in Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
Ye Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:19 GMT
The two countries eventually agreed on new prices for transit and gas for Ukraine itself at $232 per thousand cubic metres. While the transit to Europe was supposed to resume on 13 January, due to the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and state gas company Naftogaz, this only happened on 19 January 2009, thus leaving European countries without a significant portion of Russian gas supplies for almost three weeks. The incident prompted Moscow to boost the construction of alternative pipelines that could serve as backups, including Nord Stream.
610000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which leads to Liver cirrhosis. I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 . He has herbal re
gwgehard walmper
13 November, 20:35 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:51 GMTExtinction Rebellion Activists Disrupt Lord Mayor's Show in London, Squabble With Police - Video
16:33 GMTPutin Recalls How Ukraine Cut Off Gas Supplies to EU in 2008 Over Price Row
16:21 GMT'Quelle Hypocrisie!' France's Stance on Belarus Slammed as 1,000 Immigrants Allowed to Cross Channel
16:15 GMTNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Challenges Fellow Dems to Condemn BLM Activist Threatening With 'Riots'
15:52 GMTElon Musk Reveals Identity of Person Who Came Close to 'Killing Tesla'
15:44 GMTRussia's S-550 to Be More Efficient at Intercepting ICBMs Than THAAD & Aegis, Report Says
15:25 GMTJudge in Rittenhouse Case Reportedly Receives Threatening Emails
14:55 GMTBlack Fungus: Indian Man Partially Loses Vision in Rare Case of 'Post-Dengue Mucormycosis'
14:33 GMTCall of Duty Triggers Wrath Among Muslims Over Depiction of Ripped Quran Soaked in Blood
14:00 GMTDutch Police Pound Anti-COVID Lockdown Protesters With Water Cannon – Video
13:45 GMTYemeni Houthis Down US-Made Saudi Coalition Reconnaissance Drone
13:22 GMTWhat Can Russia Do About NATO Hostility?
13:21 GMT5.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Australia - USGS
13:08 GMTBlast Rocks Shi'ite Area in Western Kabul, Leaving at Least One Dead
13:08 GMTVideo of Indian Techie 'Who Hired Woman to Slap Him Every Time He Opens Facebook' Attracts Elon Musk
12:53 GMTDeepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
12:48 GMTFeds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
12:40 GMTMedia Releases Clip of 'Iranian Navy Copter Flying Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf'
12:39 GMTWaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier
12:35 GMTWatch Russian 'White Swan' Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas