Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/pop-goes-the-bbb-trump-economic-adviser-believes-inflation-will-end-bidens-build-back-better-act-1090716462.html
Pop Goes the BBB: Trump Economic Adviser Believes Inflation Will End Biden’s Build Back Better Act
Pop Goes the BBB: Trump Economic Adviser Believes Inflation Will End Biden’s Build Back Better Act
Stephen Moore, an economic adviser to former US President Donald Trump, believes that the highest inflation rate in three decades will help to kill US... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T22:34+0000
2021-11-13T22:31+0000
joe biden
inflation
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090551565_0:59:2035:1204_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec65cb01db22204f16298770977bc86.jpg
Moore proclaimed that “inflation is resonating with the people” and mused that there is a “50-50 chance” that the bill will be stopped. His optimism centered on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin voicing concerns over inflation and the effects the spending bill could have on it.Moore has said that "our strategy has been delay, delay, delay," in trying to combat the passage of the bill, adding that measures such as the BBB's child tax credit could prompt the loss of anywhere between six and eight million workers.According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation, year over year, is at 6.2%, with the most noticeable increase being in the energy sector.Inflation has largely been driven by a global shortage in energy, the coronavirus pandemic, and supply chain issues. Opponents of the Build Back Better act appear to be linking inflation to the bill. If that idea takes hold, Build Back Better could face a tough road ahead.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090551565_0:0:1809:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_849de00830f853a6ff4298579c90f7f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, inflation, build back better

Pop Goes the BBB: Trump Economic Adviser Believes Inflation Will End Biden’s Build Back Better Act

22:34 GMT 13.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 6, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after late-night passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the nation's airports, roads and bridges, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Stephen Moore, an economic adviser to former US President Donald Trump, believes that the highest inflation rate in three decades will help to kill US President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) act.
Moore proclaimed that “inflation is resonating with the people” and mused that there is a “50-50 chance” that the bill will be stopped. His optimism centered on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin voicing concerns over inflation and the effects the spending bill could have on it.

President Joe Biden refuted those concerns, saying in a statement on Wednesday, "17 Nobel Prize winners in economics have said that my plan will "ease inflationary pressures."

Moore has said that "our strategy has been delay, delay, delay," in trying to combat the passage of the bill, adding that measures such as the BBB's child tax credit could prompt the loss of anywhere between six and eight million workers.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation, year over year, is at 6.2%, with the most noticeable increase being in the energy sector.
Inflation has largely been driven by a global shortage in energy, the coronavirus pandemic, and supply chain issues. Opponents of the Build Back Better act appear to be linking inflation to the bill. If that idea takes hold, Build Back Better could face a tough road ahead.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:34 GMTPop Goes the BBB: Trump Economic Adviser Believes Inflation Will End Biden’s Build Back Better Act
21:48 GMTUnlikely That Tehran Was Behind Drone Attack on Iraqi PM, US Officials Say
21:36 GMTHackers Infiltrate FBI Email System, Send Thousands of Messages Warning of Cyberthreat
20:39 GMTPolish Soldier Dies in Accident at Border With Belarus - Military
20:00 GMTCOP26: Negotiators in Glasgow Finalize Historic Agreement to Combat Climate Change
19:49 GMT'Friendly Rats' And 'Creepy Guards': Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Raw Description of Prison Conditions
19:40 GMTUS Court of Appeals Judge Rejects White House Motion to Reinstate Vaccination Mandate
19:34 GMTDisgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Considers Running for Office of State Attorney General
19:04 GMTLib Dem Leadership Hopeful Used Parliamentary Office for Second Job
18:59 GMTTrump Organization Not Obliged to Pay Michael Cohen's Legal Fees, Judge Rules
18:34 GMTFive Republicans Threaten to Pull Support From Spending Bill If Border Wall Funds Aren't Included
18:28 GMTWhat Does Alleged Capitol Rioter's Decision to Flee to Belarus Say About the US Justice System?
18:13 GMTLukashenko Says Wants to Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles
18:05 GMTSpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 53 Starlink Satellites
18:01 GMTEritrea Slams US Sanctions Against Country's Military
16:51 GMTExtinction Rebellion Activists Disrupt Lord Mayor's Show in London, Squabble With Police - Video
16:33 GMTPutin Recalls How Ukraine Cut Off Gas Supplies to EU in 2008 Over Price Row
16:21 GMT'Quelle Hypocrisie!' France's Stance on Belarus Slammed as 1,000 Immigrants Allowed to Cross Channel
16:15 GMTNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Challenges Fellow Dems to Condemn BLM Activist Threatening With 'Riots'
15:52 GMTElon Musk Reveals Identity of Person Who Came Close to 'Killing Tesla'