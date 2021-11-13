https://sputniknews.com/20211113/photos-us-air-force-confirms-b-52h-sustained-significant-damage-after-colliding-with-fence--1090700512.html

Photos: US Air Force Confirms B-52H Sustained 'Significant' Damage After Colliding With Fence

Earlier on Friday, photos emerged on social media showing the aftermath of an incident that damaged the right wing of a US Air Force B-52H bomber. The $84... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

us air force

b-52

Barksdale Air Force Base's public affairs office confirmed to The War Zone on Friday that an accident occurred at the northwest Louisiana base, home to the 2nd Bomb Wing and the Air Force Reserve's 343rd Bomb Wing.Images of the incident were first uploaded to Facebook by "Air Force amn/nco/snco"."All pieces were recovered from the fence and the aircraft and there is significant damage to the right wing tip and the leading edge wing outboard of the right external tank", the memo detailed. No injuries were reported, and no further details on the extent of the damage were provided.

Evan Craighead

News

