https://sputniknews.com/20211113/lukashenko-says-wants-to-acquire-russian-iskander-missiles-1090714332.html

Lukashenko Says Wants to Acquire Russian Iskander Missiles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus is interested in receiving Russian-made Iskander missile systems to deploy in the country's western and southern areas, President...

2021-11-13T18:13+0000

alexandr lukashenko

iskander

The president also noted the importance of knowing that Moscow would support the Belarusian side amid Minsk's deteriorating relations with the West.Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles).

