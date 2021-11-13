Live Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has been arrested at his home in Cologny, Switzerland Friday and charged for multiple counts of fraud. A police source states that he was arrested on request of Europol in relation to crimes he allegedly committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Klaus Schwab is currently in custody. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
The migrant crisis has escalated over the past month, with Warsaw accusing Belarus of using refugees as a "hybrid weapon". Minsk stressed that it has no resources to stop the migrants due to sanctions imposed by the EU.
The situation on the Poland-Belarus border remains tense, as several thousand illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa are stuck there, camping out and hoping to cross the border into the European Union.
Warsaw stated that the number of migrants is getting bigger and reported several incidents on the border. Poland warned it is ready to cut railway traffic with Belarus if the situation deteriorates further.
According to Poland, Minsk encouraged the migrants to flock to the EU's eastern border in a bid to pressure the bloc and force Brussels to cancel sanctions against Belarus. At the same time, Belarusian authorities say that Poland and Lithuania are using the border crisis to gain additional funds from the European Union, as well as to boost their importance and role in European and international politics.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
11:09 GMT 13.11.2021
Lukashenko's Spokeswoman on Possible Talk With Merkel on Migrants: Always Ready for Dialog
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik on Saturday that the Belarusian side is always ready for a dialogue with European politicians on resolving the migration crisis.
"I will tell you that we have always been ready, we are ready now, and we will be ready to discuss it. That was not us who ruined this dialogue", Eismont said when asked about the possibility of a talk between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Lukashenko and Merkel must have a conversation and expressed hope that it will happen soon.
10:55 GMT 13.11.2021
Body of Syrian National Found in Poland Near Belarusian Border - Polish Police
"A body of a young man of Syrian nationality was found yesterday in the woods near Wolka Terechowska, not far from the border," the Polish police said on Twitter.
10:52 GMT 13.11.2021
Blaming Turkey for Migrant Crisis on Polish Border is 'Misguided', Erdogan's Aide Says
10:48 GMT 13.11.2021
Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas at Them Allegedly Provided by Belarus
"At night, Belarusian soldiers began destroying a temporary fence on the border in the area of Czeremcha. They were pulling out the pillars of the fence and tearing it apart with service cars. Polish border guards were blinded by laser rays and stroboscopic light", the Polish Border Guard said in a statement.
"Nearby, a group of about 100 migrants was waiting for a chance to illegally cross the border. The Belarusians provided the foreigners with tear gas, which was fired at Polish security forces", the statement read.
Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has been arrested at his home in Cologny, Switzerland Friday and charged for multiple counts of fraud. A police source states that he was arrested on request of Europol in relation to crimes he allegedly committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Klaus Schwab is currently in custody. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.