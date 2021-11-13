Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/live-updates-poland-says-ready-to-cut-railway-traffic-with-belarus-amid-migrant-crisis-1090704876.html
Live Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
Live Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
The migrant crisis has escalated over the past month, with Warsaw accusing Belarus of using refugees as a "hybrid weapon". Minsk stressed that it has no... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T10:46+0000
2021-11-13T10:49+0000
belarus
europe
poland
migrants
border
migrant crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090705024_0:112:2000:1237_1920x0_80_0_0_ab92843118b92ec93e5143e94eeb0722.jpg
Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has been arrested at his home in Cologny, Switzerland Friday and charged for multiple counts of fraud. A police source states that he was arrested on request of Europol in relation to crimes he allegedly committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Klaus Schwab is currently in custody. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
0
#Pandemie trends on Twitter
0
2
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090705024_100:0:1900:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_b795189d65691b7d31a5d680ef4eb7c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, europe, poland, migrants, border, migrant crisis, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, 12 November 2021. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis

10:46 GMT 13.11.2021 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 13.11.2021)
Subscribe
The migrant crisis has escalated over the past month, with Warsaw accusing Belarus of using refugees as a "hybrid weapon". Minsk stressed that it has no resources to stop the migrants due to sanctions imposed by the EU.
The situation on the Poland-Belarus border remains tense, as several thousand illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa are stuck there, camping out and hoping to cross the border into the European Union.
Warsaw stated that the number of migrants is getting bigger and reported several incidents on the border. Poland warned it is ready to cut railway traffic with Belarus if the situation deteriorates further.
According to Poland, Minsk encouraged the migrants to flock to the EU's eastern border in a bid to pressure the bloc and force Brussels to cancel sanctions against Belarus. At the same time, Belarusian authorities say that Poland and Lithuania are using the border crisis to gain additional funds from the European Union, as well as to boost their importance and role in European and international politics.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
11:09 GMT 13.11.2021
Lukashenko's Spokeswoman on Possible Talk With Merkel on Migrants: Always Ready for Dialog
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik on Saturday that the Belarusian side is always ready for a dialogue with European politicians on resolving the migration crisis.

"I will tell you that we have always been ready, we are ready now, and we will be ready to discuss it. That was not us who ruined this dialogue", Eismont said when asked about the possibility of a talk between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Lukashenko and Merkel must have a conversation and expressed hope that it will happen soon.
10:55 GMT 13.11.2021
Body of Syrian National Found in Poland Near Belarusian Border - Polish Police

"A body of a young man of Syrian nationality was found yesterday in the woods near Wolka Terechowska, not far from the border," the Polish police said on Twitter.

10:52 GMT 13.11.2021
Blaming Turkey for Migrant Crisis on Polish Border is 'Misguided', Erdogan's Aide Says
10:48 GMT 13.11.2021
Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas at Them Allegedly Provided by Belarus

"At night, Belarusian soldiers began destroying a temporary fence on the border in the area of Czeremcha. They were pulling out the pillars of the fence and tearing it apart with service cars. Polish border guards were blinded by laser rays and stroboscopic light", the Polish Border Guard said in a statement.

"Nearby, a group of about 100 migrants was waiting for a chance to illegally cross the border. The Belarusians provided the foreigners with tear gas, which was fired at Polish security forces", the statement read.

0113000
Discuss
Popular comments
Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has been arrested at his home in Cologny, Switzerland Friday and charged for multiple counts of fraud. A police source states that he was arrested on request of Europol in relation to crimes he allegedly committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Klaus Schwab is currently in custody. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
VLVanessa Lewi
13 November, 14:12 GMT
000000
#Pandemie trends on Twitter
VLVanessa Lewi
13 November, 14:13 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
09:50 GMTIndian Politicians Divided Over Reports of Decreasing Hate Speech Content on Facebook, Instagram
09:31 GMTDrake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
08:42 GMTLachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia
07:59 GMTPutin: NATO Using Strategic Air Force in Black Sea Drills is Challenging Russia
06:41 GMTMeghan Markle Wrote Letter to Her Father to Protect Prince Harry From 'Berating' by Royal Family
06:21 GMTBeware of Drunken Grandpa: Elderly Scooter Driver Bites Off Police Officer's Thumb in Taiwan
06:18 GMTAny Talks With Tigray Rebels Possible Only After Disarmament, Ethiopian Diplomat Says
06:14 GMTFive Managers Who Could Replace Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp at the Kop
06:06 GMTCDC Allegedly Felt 'Muzzled' by Trump Administration, Was Ordered to Alter Weekly COVID Reports
05:22 GMTUS Should Not Send Wrong Signal to 'Taiwan Pro-Independence Forces', Beijing Warns
04:36 GMTWhy Inflation May Be the Last Straw for Biden's Progressive Build Back Better Plans
04:22 GMTUkraine to Purchase More Turkish-made Bayraktar Combat Drones in 2022