Live Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis

Lukashenko's Spokeswoman on Possible Talk With Merkel on Migrants: Always Ready for Dialog

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik on Saturday that the Belarusian side is always ready for a dialogue with European politicians on resolving the migration crisis.

"I will tell you that we have always been ready, we are ready now, and we will be ready to discuss it. That was not us who ruined this dialogue", Eismont said when asked about the possibility of a talk between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Lukashenko and Merkel must have a conversation and expressed hope that it will happen soon.