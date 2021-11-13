Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/judge-in-rittenhouse-case-reportedly-receives-threatening-emails-1090709743.html
Judge in Rittenhouse Case Reportedly Receives Threatening Emails
Judge in Rittenhouse Case Reportedly Receives Threatening Emails
The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse - a US teenager who shot two people dead and injured another last year in Kenosha and claimed he was only defending himself - has... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
Bruce Schroeder, who is the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, appears to have gained some haters, as he has received several threatening emails, according to The Daily Mail.Apart from insults and criticism, Schroeder has also reportedly received threats aimed at his family, his children in particular. One of the emails cited by the Daily Mail referred to how Schroeder prohibited the prosecutor to call those shot by Rittenhouse "victims".Other messages slam Schroeder as a "racist", claiming that under his black court robe he "wear[s] a white robe of the [Ku Klux] klan"."There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign", the email continues."Enjoy your term, judge, it's going to be your LAST", one message read. "If I ever meet you in person, I fully intend to spit directly into your face, regardless the cost. You're disgusting".According to the report, while some of the messages were anonymous, others were signed with full names.Schroeder himself told the Washington Examiner that over the course of the trial, he and his staffers have received "thousands of communications" and promised to "deal" with those who sent the threatening messages.Schroeder drew massive media and online attention after Thursday's court proceedings, which offered up a lot of other spicy moments. Rittenhouse, accused of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, broke into tears when delivering his testimony. Schroeder, in his turn, lashed out at prosecutor Thomas Binger, telling him "Don't get brazen with me!" after Binger questioned Rittenhouse about deadly force laws.The judge's phone also rang during the proceeding with the ringtone "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood.Rittenhouse's legal team insists that he was defending himself and is seeking a mistrial with prejudice - a motion which, if greenlighted by the court, would make it impossible for the prosecutors to appeal the decision. The prosecution, in its turn, asserts that Rittenhouse - who was then 17 years old, travelled to Wisconsin from Illinois claiming that he wanted to help protect locals from violent protesters - was looking for trouble. It was also brought to the court's attention that Rittenhouse ended up being the only one who shot someone that night, as the city of Kenosha was rattled by violent protests against police brutality.
15:25 GMT 13.11.2021
Circuit court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder examines photographs taken by freelance photographer Nathan DuBruin during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 9, 2021
Circuit court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder examines photographs taken by freelance photographer Nathan DuBruin during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
Daria Bedenko
All materials
The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse - a US teenager who shot two people dead and injured another last year in Kenosha and claimed he was only defending himself - has drawn the attention of many across the world. The case has divided observers into two opposing camps: those who believe Rittenhouse is guilty, and those who call for him to be released.
Bruce Schroeder, who is the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, appears to have gained some haters, as he has received several threatening emails, according to The Daily Mail.
Apart from insults and criticism, Schroeder has also reportedly received threats aimed at his family, his children in particular. One of the emails cited by the Daily Mail referred to how Schroeder prohibited the prosecutor to call those shot by Rittenhouse "victims".
"So I can't call the wounded men victims, says ur judge one day hope his kids become victims to the most heinous homicide known to man so he feels the pain an we will call his kids not victims but b******* an descendent a of c*** family an father figure [sic]", the angry email reads. "Racist bastard god will pay u back for ur statement [...]".
Other messages slam Schroeder as a "racist", claiming that under his black court robe he "wear[s] a white robe of the [Ku Klux] klan".
"There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign", the email continues.
"Enjoy your term, judge, it’s going to be your LAST", one message read. "If I ever meet you in person, I fully intend to spit directly into your face, regardless the cost. You’re disgusting".
According to the report, while some of the messages were anonymous, others were signed with full names.
Schroeder himself told the Washington Examiner that over the course of the trial, he and his staffers have received "thousands of communications" and promised to "deal" with those who sent the threatening messages.
"I wouldn't want to be those people", he said.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Rosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
10 November, 16:23 GMT
Schroeder drew massive media and online attention after Thursday's court proceedings, which offered up a lot of other spicy moments. Rittenhouse, accused of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, broke into tears when delivering his testimony. Schroeder, in his turn, lashed out at prosecutor Thomas Binger, telling him "Don't get brazen with me!" after Binger questioned Rittenhouse about deadly force laws.
The judge's phone also rang during the proceeding with the ringtone "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood.
Rittenhouse's legal team insists that he was defending himself and is seeking a mistrial with prejudice - a motion which, if greenlighted by the court, would make it impossible for the prosecutors to appeal the decision. The prosecution, in its turn, asserts that Rittenhouse - who was then 17 years old, travelled to Wisconsin from Illinois claiming that he wanted to help protect locals from violent protesters - was looking for trouble. It was also brought to the court's attention that Rittenhouse ended up being the only one who shot someone that night, as the city of Kenosha was rattled by violent protests against police brutality.
