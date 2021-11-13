https://sputniknews.com/20211113/judge-in-rittenhouse-case-reportedly-receives-threatening-emails-1090709743.html

Judge in Rittenhouse Case Reportedly Receives Threatening Emails

Judge in Rittenhouse Case Reportedly Receives Threatening Emails

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse - a US teenager who shot two people dead and injured another last year in Kenosha and claimed he was only defending himself - has... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-13T15:25+0000

2021-11-13T15:25+0000

2021-11-13T15:25+0000

us

threats

judge

kyle rittenhouse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090710917_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3f95d05014f739c8231e8427c1686f5f.jpg

Bruce Schroeder, who is the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, appears to have gained some haters, as he has received several threatening emails, according to The Daily Mail.Apart from insults and criticism, Schroeder has also reportedly received threats aimed at his family, his children in particular. One of the emails cited by the Daily Mail referred to how Schroeder prohibited the prosecutor to call those shot by Rittenhouse "victims".Other messages slam Schroeder as a "racist", claiming that under his black court robe he "wear[s] a white robe of the [Ku Klux] klan"."There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign", the email continues."Enjoy your term, judge, it’s going to be your LAST", one message read. "If I ever meet you in person, I fully intend to spit directly into your face, regardless the cost. You’re disgusting".According to the report, while some of the messages were anonymous, others were signed with full names.Schroeder himself told the Washington Examiner that over the course of the trial, he and his staffers have received "thousands of communications" and promised to "deal" with those who sent the threatening messages.Schroeder drew massive media and online attention after Thursday's court proceedings, which offered up a lot of other spicy moments. Rittenhouse, accused of murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, broke into tears when delivering his testimony. Schroeder, in his turn, lashed out at prosecutor Thomas Binger, telling him "Don't get brazen with me!" after Binger questioned Rittenhouse about deadly force laws.The judge's phone also rang during the proceeding with the ringtone "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood.Rittenhouse's legal team insists that he was defending himself and is seeking a mistrial with prejudice - a motion which, if greenlighted by the court, would make it impossible for the prosecutors to appeal the decision. The prosecution, in its turn, asserts that Rittenhouse - who was then 17 years old, travelled to Wisconsin from Illinois claiming that he wanted to help protect locals from violent protesters - was looking for trouble. It was also brought to the court's attention that Rittenhouse ended up being the only one who shot someone that night, as the city of Kenosha was rattled by violent protests against police brutality.

https://sputniknews.com/20211110/rosenbaum-threatened-my-life-twice-says-rittenhouse-as-he-takes-the-stand-1090630849.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, threats, judge, kyle rittenhouse