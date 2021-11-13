Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/iranian-navy-copter-flies-over-us-amphibious-assault-ship-in-persian-gulf--video-1090708446.html
Iranian Navy Copter Flies Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf – Video
Iranian Navy Copter Flies Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf – Video
Earlier this year, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s Navy, stated that the Islamic Republic... 13.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-13T12:40+0000
2021-11-13T12:40+0000
persian gulf
us
iran
news
helicopter
video
world
amphibious assault ship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090705669_0:305:2561:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee879662e5aa13ee1155761b8ac842f.jpg
The Tasnim news agency has published a video of what it described as an Iranian Navy combat helicopter's flyover of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex in the Persian Gulf.In the 42-second clip, the USS Essex, also known as a Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD-2), is seen from the cockpit of the Iranian chopper carrying out a "reconnaissance flight" over the US warship, according to the Iranian news outlet.The footage also showed USS Essex's radar apparently activated as the helicopter is seen flying in close proximity to the ship.The video comes amid simmering tensions between Tehran and Washington in the Gulf, which have been in place since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump announced Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also reinstating harsh economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.The tensions escalated in January 2020 following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.
persian gulf
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090705669_0:65:2561:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_89bf3a492e05e9b961987e779073fd6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
persian gulf, us, iran, news, helicopter, video, world, amphibious assault ship

Iranian Navy Copter Flies Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf – Video

12:40 GMT 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / HO / US NAVY / AFPThe amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) is at anchor in the Gulf of Thailand. File photo
The amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) is at anchor in the Gulf of Thailand. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / HO / US NAVY / AFP
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s Navy, stated that the Islamic Republic "has full control" of the Persian Gulf and that it "dominates the entire waters" there.
The Tasnim news agency has published a video of what it described as an Iranian Navy combat helicopter's flyover of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex in the Persian Gulf.
In the 42-second clip, the USS Essex, also known as a Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD-2), is seen from the cockpit of the Iranian chopper carrying out a "reconnaissance flight" over the US warship, according to the Iranian news outlet.
The footage also showed USS Essex's radar apparently activated as the helicopter is seen flying in close proximity to the ship.
The video comes amid simmering tensions between Tehran and Washington in the Gulf, which have been in place since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump announced Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also reinstating harsh economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
The tensions escalated in January 2020 following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.
900000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:53 GMTDeepfake Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Promoting' Energy Drink in Front of Bolshoi Theatre Goes Viral
12:48 GMTFeds Reportedly Want to Ban Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers From Claiming She Was Victim of Epstein
12:40 GMTIranian Navy Copter Flies Over US Amphibious Assault Ship in Persian Gulf – Video
12:39 GMTWaPo Columnist Pans CNN for Its Reporting on 'Corroborated' Parts of Steele Dossier
12:35 GMTWatch Russian 'White Swan' Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas
12:16 GMTWhat Goals are DC & Kiev Pursuing by Peddling Story of Russia's 'Imminent Invasion' of Ukraine?
11:52 GMTRussia Slams US and NATO's 'Aggressive Military Activity' in Black Sea as Threat to Region
11:50 GMTTrump's Former State Department Spokeswoman Bashes Adam Schiff for 'Promoting' Steele Dossier
11:42 GMTBoris Johnson Tells France to Stop Taking Migrants as UK Accuses Paris of Losing Control
11:26 GMTAt Least Seven Killed in Terrorist Attack on Indian Colonel's Convoy in Manipur State
11:06 GMTOklahoma National Guard Defies DC Mandate as Governor Replaces Force's Pro-Vaccine Commander
11:03 GMTUS Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to it After Thanksgiving
10:46 GMTLive Updates: Poland Says Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus Amid Migrant Crisis
10:19 GMTYe Compares Himself to Young Putin, Here's Why
10:18 GMTAustralia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate - Videos
09:59 GMTOver 5,000 'Completely Vetted' Afghan Commandos May Turn to Daesh If Not Evacuated
09:50 GMTIndian Politicians Divided Over Reports of Decreasing Hate Speech Content on Facebook, Instagram
09:31 GMTDrake Slammed for Reportedly Spending $1 Million in Strip Club Day After Astroworld Crowd Crush
08:42 GMTLachin Corridor Linking Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia Reopens After Incident
08:09 GMTTop UK General Claims There's a 'Greater Risk' of War With Russia